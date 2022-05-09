Regulatory News:
In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between 2nd May and 6 May 2022.
Aggregated presentation (per day and market)
Issuer name
ISIN Code
Transaction
Daily total volume
Daily weighted
Market
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.05.02
409
19.46
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.05.02
57
19.71
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.05.02
6 334
19.81
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.05.03
133
19.78
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.05.03
6 667
19.76
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.05.04
451
19.79
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.05.04
6 349
19.83
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.05.05
187
20.10
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.05.05
557
20.30
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.05.05
5 906
20.22
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.05.06
404
19.64
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.05.06
48
19.55
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.05.06
506
19.57
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.05.06
5 842
19.77
XPAR
Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.
About Korian
Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following
indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP
1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal
