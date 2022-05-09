Regulatory News:

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between 2nd May and 6 May 2022.

Aggregated presentation (per day and market)

Issuer name ISIN Code Transaction

date Daily total volume

(in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average price (€) of

shares acquired1 Market

(MIC Code) KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.05.02 409 19.46 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.05.02 57 19.71 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.05.02 6 334 19.81 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.05.03 133 19.78 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.05.03 6 667 19.76 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.05.04 451 19.79 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.05.04 6 349 19.83 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.05.05 187 20.10 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.05.05 557 20.30 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.05.05 5 906 20.22 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.05.06 404 19.64 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.05.06 48 19.55 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.05.06 506 19.57 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.05.06 5 842 19.77 XPAR

Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following

indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Sarah Mingham

VP Investor Relations Financing

sarah.mingham@korian.com

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55

Carole Alexandre

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

carole.alexandre@korian.com

Tel: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44