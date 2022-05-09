DJ Telos "Mission" NFT Challenge - 175,000 in Crypto Prizes!

TELOS FOUNDATION Telos "Mission" NFT Challenge - 175,000 in Crypto Prizes! 09-May-2022 / 17:50 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Telos "Mission" NFT Challenge - 175,000 in Crypto Prizes!

World's fastest and most inexpensive EVM hosts an NFT competition with huge prizes!

NEWS RELEASE BY TELOS FOUNDATION

New York, New York | May 09, 2022 11:06 AM Eastern Daylight Time

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpt1tisQMbo&feature=emb_imp_woyt

Telos Blockchain (ticker: TLOS) presents its "Mission NFT Challenge" for digital graphic creators, offering a very attractive prize pool to be shared among contest winners. Telos believes that NFTs are both an art form and a pivoting technology that should be easily and affordably accessible to the masses. As such, Telos strives to facilitate the lowest barrier of entry into the emerging field of NFTs. Utilizing Byt.io, the latest leading NFT marketplace to integrate Telos, end-users will mint and trade their NFTs at unprecedented fast speeds while enjoying industry-low gas fees. The Telos EVM will also offer a congestion-free minting experience that leaves no carbon footprint or any of the front running / MEV that constantly plagues Ethereum users.

Furthermore, contract deployment is a fraction of the cost and significantly faster on Telos when compared to virtually every other network, making it a far superior ecosystem to build on.

Transactions are instant on Telos!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQIYVG8tGsE&feature=emb_imp_woyt

Some Contest Details: . The contest opens for registration on Monday May 9th, 12:00 pm EST and participants can submit theirprojects by Friday, June 24th, 12:00 pm EST. . Public Voting on the submissions will take place between Monday May 23rd, 12:00 pm EST to Thursday, June30th, at 12:00 pm EST. . Twenty finalists will be announced on Friday July 1st, 12:00 pm EST and the top five winners will beselected and announced on Tuesday July 5th at 11:00 am EST. . Telos encourages all digital artists and aspiring NFT projects to compete in this contest to win one of5 prizes worth 25,000 TLOS each. Furthermore, an honorable pick by The Big Gooey, Telos' in-house NFT curator, willaward one winner with an additional 50,000 TLOS. . The contest and voting will be hosted on the Taikai platform (also built on telos), which recentlycompleted a very successful hackathon for the Telos Ignite contest. The public will vote on all submissions toselect the top 20 projects after which a panel of judges will decide on the top five. . This maiden NFT contest is inviting artists to bring their NFT projects (ERC 721) and deploy them on thetEVM where they can be minted to be sold on the Byt marketplace or other secondary markets.

All additional details and criteria can be found on the Taikai platform through the following link:

https://taikai.network/en/telos-foundation/hackathons/nftp-slug/overview

About Telos

Live since 2018, Telos Blockchain (ticker: TLOS) is a third-generation smart contract platform that offers compatibility with Solidity, Vyper, and Native C++ smart contracts. Telos provides full EVM/Solidity support with fixed low-cost gas fees and no front running and, more uniquely, offers a path to fee-less transactions via its robust native C++ smart contract support. Even while operating as a Net Zero Blockchain, Telos still sustainably supports hundreds of millions of transactions per day, produces blocks in 0.5 second intervals (on a first-in-first-out basis, eliminating front running on the network), and securely validates transactions via a credibly neutral and globally decentralized block producer network. As a result, the Telos blockchain has the throughput needed to facilitate and scale the thriving Metaverse / Web 3.0 landscape better than any other blockchain in existence. Its performance is unrivaled in the industry and was purposebuilt to offer speed, scalability, cost-effectiveness, credible decentralization, and enduser fairness. Telos harnesses its power by utilizing tight C++ on the frontend and a custom WASM runtime environment on the backend.

About The Foundation

The Telos Foundation is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization established as a promotional and funding body to advance the Telos Blockchain Network and provide support to network applications. Contact Details

The Team hello@telosfoundation.io

Telos NFT Curator

The Big Gooey thebiggooey@telosfoundation.io

Byt Co-founder

Will Perkins

will@byt.io Company Website

https://www.telos.net/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1347461 09-May-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1347461&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2022 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)