Deal to Further Expand ESW's Capabilities and Enhance Speed to Market for Retailers and Brands

ESW, the world's leading global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, announced today that it has agreed to acquire Scalefast, a Los Angeles-based, end-to-end ecommerce solution provider. Subject to customary approvals, the transaction is expected to close by mid-year 2022.

The company also announced that Scalefast founders, CEO Nicolas Stehle, CTO Frédéric Bocquet, and CMO Olivier Schott, will join the ESW senior leadership team.

The acquisition will further extend ESW's market strength across apparel, beauty, personal care and luxury brands to include entertainment, gaming and electronics. Scalefast's industry leading data analytics and speed-to-market will also facilitate turnkey localized stores, digital 'pop up' stores and highly targeted DTC brand campaigns, which will all strongly complement ESW's unrivalled cross-border DTC solutions and market-leading end-to-end customer experience.

Provision of complementary solutions across both technology platforms is expected to drive accelerated growth in revenue and in product innovation across the group's integrated client base. With a combined workforce of more than 1,000 team members, alignment between ESW and Scalefast positions the business for accelerated growth building upon the best aspects of both cultures. The combined company will continue to transform online shopping experiences for leading brands serving customers in over 200 markets.

"ESW's acquisition of Scalefast demonstrates our commitment and ambition to accelerate growth for our customers by empowering them to be at the forefront of rapidly evolving consumer requirements around the world," said Tommy Kelly, Founder CEO, ESW. "Scalefast's technology offering is highly complementary and will enable ESW to unleash new capabilities and deliver even faster direct-to-consumer ecommerce growth for new and existing clients."

"Scalefast's services are highly synergistic with ESW's from a revenue generation perspective," said Nicolas Stehle, CEO, Scalefast. "We are excited by this opportunity to join in a bold vision for the future of DTC ecommerce. Scalefast and ESW's blended knowledge, expertise, and technology will provide distinct competitive advantages as a fully integrated technology-driven commerce service provider."

As global ecommerce continues to accelerate, brands are seeking more specialized and localized services for differentiation and to remain competitive. Scalefast builds ecommerce stores faster than any of its competitors, leveraging its feature-rich, in-house developed platform, retail infrastructure and applying proprietary data and behavioral analytics to deliver pre-built DTC ecommerce features and capabilities brands need to succeed.

ESW, in turn, will provide Scalefast's clients with ESW's checkout, payment gateway, and logistics offerings which include hub or hubless options, omni-channel solutions such as ship from store, and an ecosystem of global logistics partners that move hundreds of millions of packages each year on behalf of its clients.

About ESW

ESW is the global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce leader, empowering the world's best-loved brands and retailers to make global shopping better, safer, simpler and faster, end-to-end. From compliance, data security, fraud protection, taxes and tariffs to demand generation, checkout, delivery, returns and customer service, our powerful combination of technology and human ingenuity covers the entire shopper journey across 200 markets, with 100% carbon neutral shipping to consumers. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ESW has global offices in the US, UK, France, Italy, Hong Kong and Singapore. ESW is an Asendia Group company, a joint venture between La Poste and Swiss Post.

About Scalefast

Scalefast is a privately-owned, VC-backed US scale-up of 350+ employees specialized in providing global ecommerce-as-a-service solutions to brands. Investors include Benhamou Global Ventures, Crédit Mutuel Equity and Adara Ventures. Established in five countries, including the US, Spain, France, Switzerland, and Japan, Scalefast serves consumers in more than 200 countries and territories. Scalefast acts as a merchant seller of record for its clients and provides its own multi-tenant Enterprise Commerce Cloud and CX analytics solution, as well as the expert teams to help brands build, operate, maintain optimize their ecommerce. Enterprise companies looking for high growth partner with Scalefast to accelerate global distribution, market penetration, user experience, and profitability.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005820/en/

Contacts:

US/International Media Contact:

Berns Communications Group

Danielle Poggi Michael McMullan

dpoggi@bcg-pr.com mmcmullan@bcg-pr.com

UK Media Contact:

Fieldworks

Mecah O'Meara

mecah.omeara@fieldworksmarketing.co.uk

Ireland Media Contact:

Murray

Pat Walsh Jackie Phelan

pwalsh@murraygroup.ie jphelan@murraygroup.ie

T: +353 (0)1 4980300