Veolia continues to implement the antitrust remedies agreed with the European Commission in the context of the merger with Suez, in line with the planned schedule

Saur and Veolia (Paris:VIE) have signed a unilateral put agreement under which Saur has committed to acquire Veolia's mobile water services business in Europe, which is part of the antitrust remedies required by the European Commission. The value of the sale of the assets amounts to approximately €190 million.

This transaction is subject to the completion of consultations with Veolia's employee representative bodies, as well as to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals and the lifting of conditions precedent.

"We are pleased of this important step related to the third phase of the divestitures in line with our commitments to the European Commission regarding competition, progressing on schedule, which confirms the attractiveness of the assets we offered to divest," said Claude Laruelle, Chief Financial Officer. "The transaction will be implemented in line with the social commitments announced by Veolia."

Following this transaction, Veolia will remain one of the major players in the water mobile market, notably in Europe, through the integration of ex-Suez' assets and with the continuous growth of its historical assets in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and North and South America.

Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 230,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2021, the Veolia group provided 79 million inhabitants with drinking water and 61 million with sanitation, produced nearly 48 million megawatt hours and recovered 48 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 28,508 billion euros in 2021. www.veolia.com

