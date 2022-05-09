Regulatory News:

Rallye (Paris:RAL) announces that the Paris Commercial Court has approved today the amendment to its safeguard plan, allowing therefore the effective completion of the global tender offer on its unsecured debt launched on March 23, 2022 (the "Tender Offer") (see Rallye's press release dated March 23, 2022).

Consequently, the settlement of the Tender Offer will occur on May 16, 2022.

Rallye will spend EUR 36.6 million of cash to acquire EUR 242.3 million of nominal amount of unsecured debt, reducing the total amount of its net financial debt by approximately EUR 234.8 million (including accrued interests). The total amount of unsecured debt purchased under the Tender Offer is allocated between the various instruments according to the breakdown set out in the annex to the press release issued by Rallye on April 6, 2022.

The repayment profile of Rallye's financial debt following the settlement of the Tender Offer is detailed in the press release attached to this article and available on the companies' website: http://www.rallye.fr/en/press/press-releases.

