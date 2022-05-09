BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj: BBS publishes EU growth prospectus in connection to its EUR 4.5 million rights issue

Company Announcement, Insider information May 9th 2022 21:05 (CEST)

With reference to the company announcement on 6 May 2022, the Board of Directors of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc ("BBS" or the "Company") has on 6 May 2022 decided to arrange a rights issue totaling approximately EUR 4.5 million (the "Offering") with two series of additional warrants (the "Warrants") based on authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 17 March 2022. The Offering consists of a maximum of approximately 3,490,762 new shares (the "Offer Shares"). In addition, maximum of 872,690 new shares can be subscribed based on the Warrants.

BBS has prepared an EU growth prospectus relating to the Offering approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority on 9 May 2022. The official Finnish language version of the EU growth prospectus as well as its unofficial English language translation, including a Swedish summary, are available on BBS's website https://www.bbs-artebone.fi/investors/share-issue-2022/

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes is a health technology company that started operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of severe bone fractures and lumber problems. Our goal is to provide a new generation of medical products for the treatment of bone damage in orthopaedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical sector, development and research requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have evidence of this for over 20 years. Our activities are characterised by top expertise, innovation and employees who are enthusiastic and committed to their work. The ARTEBONE in the final stages of product development, and we are looking for a CE marking that enables commercialisation in the EU. We are a company in Oulu with a pharmaceutical factory permit in Reisjärvi.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj:n shares have been listed in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi





