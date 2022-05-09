Anzeige
Montag, 09.05.2022
"Turbomeldung": Trigger für 460%-Rebound?
JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor CEO Spotlight Event Featuring Outlook Therapeutics

Live Video Webcast Event with Russ Trenary, President and CEO of Outlook Therapeutics on Wednesday, May 11th at 1:00 PM ET

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor CEO Spotlight Event Featuring Outlook Therapeutics on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET. Access the event here.

Outlook Therapeutics is a pre-commercial biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg), an investigational therapy, as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. Outlook Therapeutics has submitted its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ONS-5010 to treat wet AMD. The submission is supported by Outlook Therapeutics' wet AMD registration clinical program, which consists of three clinical trials: NORSE ONE, NORSE TWO, and NORSE THREE. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets.

A live video webcast of the Spotlight event will be available on www.virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.


About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
T: +1 (833) 475-8247
jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700665/JTC-Team-to-Host-Virtual-Investor-CEO-Spotlight-Event-Featuring-Outlook-Therapeutics

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
