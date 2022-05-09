Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising STAXS Contamination Control Experts (STAXS), a portfolio company of Silverfleet Capital, on its pending sale to Franz Haniel Cie. GmbH (Haniel). STAXS is the leading value-add distributor of cleanroom consumables to the life science industry in the Benelux. With this acquisition, Haniel's portfolio company CWS Cleanrooms further strengthens its position as the first full-service provider for cleanrooms in Europe.

The transaction is being led by Ed Arkus and Andreas Poth of the Harris Williams Consumer Group; Stephan Doering and Christopher Duerolf of the firm's Healthcare Life Sciences (HCLS) Group; and Graham Gillam of the firm's Specialty Distribution Group.

"STAXSis a critical link in the life science supply chain and has shown phenomenal growth in the past, being recognized across Europe as a leading value-add distributor of cleanroom consumables," said Ed Arkus, a managing director at Harris Williams. "It has been a pleasure to work with the STAXS team and we look forward to watching them expand STAXS' powerful platform in the Benelux and other geographies in partnership with Haniel."

"By working across multiple industry groups and geographies, Harris Williams was able to deliver tailored strategic advice to STAXS and help achieve the optimal outcome for all parties," added Andreas Poth, a director at Harris Williams.

"We look forward to a bright future within the Haniel Group as we embark on our next stage of development," said Johan-Detlef Dubbelboer, CEO of STAXS. "Throughout the entire transaction, Harris Williams has been an excellent partner for us and has exceeded our expectations."

STAXS was founded in 1995 and operates from its facilities in Heerenveen, The Netherlands, and Niel, Belgium. The company is a leading value-added distributor of cleanroom consumables, including top-quality disinfectants, wipes, mops, gloves, and disposable garments from third-party suppliers as well under its own brand, DOTCH. As a market leading contamination control expert, it has built an excellent reputation for quality and reliability. As a preferred partner for contamination control, the company has a strong and loyal customer base in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany and is expanding into other geographies. The vast majority of its customers are in the life sciences industry. STAXS will be the Cleanroom Consumables platform within CWS Cleanroom and as such continue to service its customers as a separate company.

Silverfleet Capital has been a leading European mid-market private equity investor for more than 30 years building its track record across more than 120 deals, with €3.7bn of investments and €7.2bn of proceeds since 1990. Its portfolio includes companies with headquarters across the UK and Ireland, the DACH region, Benelux and the Nordics.

Haniel manages a portfolio of independent companies with the goal to create value for generations as Europe's leading purpose-driven investor. To this, Haniel aligns its portfolio strictly "enkelfähig", i.e.: along clear sustainability and performance criteria. The companies are managed based on a common business model the Haniel Operating Way (HOW) and share a performance-oriented culture. As a company of the CWS Group, CWS Cleanrooms is part of Haniel's "Planet" investment pillar.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Consumer Group has completed transactions across a variety of verticals, including food, beverage and agribusiness; branded consumer products; consumer services; and restaurant and retail. For more information on the Harris Williams Consumer Group and recent transactions, visit the Consumer Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

The Harris Williams HCLS Group has experience across a broad range of sectors, including healthcare providers; payors and payor services; outsourced pharmaceutical services; medical device supply chain; healthcare IT; and pharmacy. For more information on the HCLS Group and other recent transactions, visit the HCLS Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams' Specialty Distribution Group has experience across a variety of sectors, including automotive and heavy duty aftermarket; building products; consumer; electrical and communications; foodservice; healthcare; industrial; and technology. For more information on the firm's Specialty Distribution Group, visit the Specialty Distribution Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

