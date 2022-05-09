KBRA Europe (KBRA) releases research following Sinn Féin's symbolic victory in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections on 5 May.

While attention might turn to a united Ireland proposal, KBRA expects this dynamic to brew over several years. More immediate risk events loom larger, including the collapse of power sharing in NI and a new battleground between the European Union (EU) and UK over the NI Protocol.

Key Takeaways

Sinn Féin's victory marks its economic policy platform as well as Brexit stance.

The election result could add to the turbulent course ahead for the EU and the UK.

KBRA will monitor the prospective cost of a united Ireland and the credit impact on the UK and Republic of Ireland (ROI).

