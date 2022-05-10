The Real Estate Connector - John Paul Prebish, PA: Top Luxury Naples Realtor, John Paul Prebish, Weighs in On Luxury Real Estate Growth Trends

John Paul Prebish of William Raveis Real Estate Shares His Opinion on Recent Luxury Real Estate Growth Trends

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Top Naples real estate agent, John Paul Prebish, has years of experience navigating Florida's ever-changing real estate market, and according to this esteemed expert, the competition in Florida is making luxury homes a hot commodity. The highly competitive Florida real estate market is offering the perfect climate for growth, taking Florida housing prices higher than expected. Already, the luxury market in Naples is skyrocketing, with wealthy investors making moves to purchase highly-coveted pieces of property. Prebish shares his insights on the recent growth trends.

The growth in Florida's market is advancing, with prices rising high in response to the high demand for a limited number of homes. For some Florida counties, the number of available homes has gone down by over 60% for certain home types. Every day, Naples residents and future residents, are finding themselves working to outbid one another on luxury homes, and these homes are offering luxury living as well as valuable assets in investment collections.

With the expanding interest in luxury properties, prices are rising, offering those who manage to obtain one of these highly sought-after homes an opportunity to avoid even higher prices down the line. A recent report indicated that the combined global wealth of those who have an estimated net value above $5 million grew by an astonishing 20.4% during 2021, a shift of 18.3% from the previous year. With these gains, the interest in high-value luxury investments, like real estate has a bright future, and more people are ready to pay high prices.

Given the demand for these homes, potential sellers are also joining the market in hopes of making a large sale, offering a unique opportunity for future luxury homeowners and investors alike. As more homes join the market for sale, there is a higher chance that even more desirable properties will become available, though it is possible that their prices will increase soon after they hit the market.

A growing interest in buyers from international markets is also contributing to these rising prices. Interested parties from around the world are exploring popular U.S. states, including Florida , for their international investments. With so many natural spaces and local offerings, Florida is an obvious choice for those who want to experience the best real estate opportunities that the U.S. can offer.

When rates rise, there is always the fear that prices will fall at an equally extreme rate but experts at Forbes believe that this is unlikely. Though the market will likely veer towards more balance down the line, this is less likely to result in notable drops, but rather a more controlled rise in prices while still trending up, making it even more important for both buyers and sellers to act fast.

Florida, in particular, is thriving. At the time of writing this, Rockethomes.com reported that Naples, located in Collier County, is currently celebrating a 52.2% increase in the number of homes sold between March 2021 and March 2022, meaning the potential to make a purchase is actually decreasing as less homes remain available. Already, more people are learning about the potential for high returns and additional savings available with IRS deductions and additional support for health in the area. Prebish views this as a clear signal to interested investors that Naples is a great place to shop for real estate in Florida.

About The Real Estate Connector

The Real Estate Connector, John Paul Prebish, is known for his real estate marketing expertise, his extensive market knowledge, negotiating abilities, and his excellent professionalism in providing exemplary customer service. Prebish is constantly on the forefront of implementing progressive tactics to get his listings exposure through his distinctive complementary blend of press-marketing, social media influence, search engine optimization, and technology. Specializing in luxury real estate, Prebish is dedicated to helping his valued clients achieve their goals while consistently delivering best results, exceeding client expectations, and offering an unmatched, highly personalized service.

John Paul Prebish is the exclusive News Partner Real Estate Agent for the Naples real estate market, which uniquely differentiates himself as a leader in utilizing his proprietary cutting-edge marketing strategy of using his media connections to get his clients' homes featured on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more.

John Paul Prebish is The Real Estate Connector. His network connections result in his listings generating multi-billion targeted view exposure. With over 100,000 followers, Prebish's luxury listings receive 90+ Million Views via Acclaimed High-Authority Press Channels and 2+ Million Social Media Views with over 150,000 engagements per month via his Instagram Page, @therealestateconnector .

To find out more about the opportunity to own the most luxurious homes in Naples, visit: https://jprebish.com and follow Prebish's new Naples Only Real Estate showcase Instagram page @jprebishluxuryrealtor .

