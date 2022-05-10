3 Rivers Capital Completes Successful Exit Of Portfolio Company Amazing Care

Pittsburgh-Based Private Equity Firm Sells All Of Its Equity Holdings In Leading Pediatric Home Health Services Provider To Denver's Bow River Capital

PITTSBURGH, PA and DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Private equity firm 3 Rivers Capital (https://3riverscap.com/) today announced the successful exit of portfolio company Amazing Care Home Health Services https://amazingcare.com/about/), selling all of its equity holdings in the pediatric home health care provider to Denver-based Bow River Capital (Bow River Capital).

Headquartered in Aurora, Colorado, Amazing Care provides home health services for pediatric and adult patients. The Company's offerings include private duty nursing, skilled nursing, therapy, CNA and other related services. Amazing Care was founded in 2004 by Art Lowry with the goal of creating a home health agency that puts patient care first.

3 Rivers Capital originally partnered with Amazing Care and Owner Arthur Lowry in 2018 and invested in people, processes, and systems. After significant investments in management, staff, and systems that drove sustained organic growth even through the Covid-19 Pandemic, Amazing Care completed numerous acquisitions and entered Utah and Texas.

"We are extremely pleased with the growth and outcome of Amazing Care Home Health Services. Working closely with the management team, 3 Rivers Capital supported the growth of the company through investments in senior management, field staff, IT implementations, and strategic add-on acquisitions while staying focused on quality of patient care," said Rob Carskadden, Managing Partner of 3 Rivers Capital.

"Amazing Care's commitment to quality of care for families and patients has always been a defining factor of our success. Our strong culture is supported by the caregivers and staff who make our high quality of care a possibility. Since partnering with 3 Rivers Capital, we have been able to maintain this commitment to quality and care while expanding into 2 new states and 6 more offices. We are extremely pleased to have worked with 3 Rivers Capital in taking Amazing Care to the next level, and we look forward to keeping the same commitment to quality and care while we grow with Bow River Capital," said Lowry.

Art Lowry and the Amazing Care leadership team retained a meaningful ownership stake in the Company and will continue to lead the organizational going forward. McGuireWoods LLP served as legal counsel to 3RC. Lincoln International was the exclusive financial advisor to 3RC and the Company.

About Amazing Care:

Amazing Care and its subsidiaries provide home health services to pediatric and adult patients. The Company's suite of services spans private duty nursing, skilled nursing, therapy, CNA and other related home health services. Amazing Care operates across three states, including Colorado, Texas and Utah. The firm's regional market-leading position is supported by its high quality of care and patient-first culture. https://amazingcare.com/

About 3 Rivers Capital:

3 Rivers Capital is a private equity firm focused on control acquisitions of small businesses with EBITDA between $4-15M. Since its founding in 2005, 3 Rivers Capital has built expertise in acquiring family and entrepreneur-owned businesses that present a clear and compelling opportunity to create significant value. 3 Rivers Capital adds value through active ownership and supportive partnerships with highly motivated management teams. Visit https://3riverscap.com/.

