Italy-based leader in narrow fabric machinery technology is using DELMIA Ortems applications to improve its competitiveness and production efficiency

Digitalized manufacturing planning has increased Comez's production of tailor-made machines while reducing forecast errors, production delays and setup times

New way to manage production enabled Comez to ensure the delivery of knitting machines for the manufacture of protective face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY)(Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Comez International, world leader in crochet warp knitting machinery technology and member of the Jakob Mueller Group, is using Dassault Systèmes' digital planning and scheduling solutions to improve its production efficiency and its competitiveness. Comez can ensure the high-quality and on-time delivery of tailor-made machines to its customers in the automotive, medical and fashion industries, including electronic knitting machines for the manufacture of protective face masks and elastic ear loops during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comez deployed Dassault Systèmes' DELMIA Ortems applications to digitalize its manufacturing planning, and improve measurability, predictability and continuity of production processes. With real-time data updates in a collaborative digital environment, Comez has a global view of all production elements including machine tools, work orders, setup and working hours. It can quickly make decisions regarding the allocation and distribution of resources to fulfill orders, and meet deadlines and product lead times, while avoiding unforeseen events and uncertainties, and reducing repetition and wasted time.

Since deploying DELMIA Ortems applications, Comez has reduced forecast errors by 30%, production delays by 27% and setup times by 20%, as well as increased production by 8%. The company was also selected as a winner in the Operational Excellence category of The National Association of Manufacturers' 2021 Manufacturing Leadership Awards. Comez was distinguished as an outstanding example of technology-driven leadership combined with a commitment to innovation and improvement.

"We needed to become more efficient, effective and offer reliable and effective management planning. We found the ideal partner in Dassault Systèmes, and their DELMIA Ortems applications have helped immensely," said Paolo Malnati, General Manager, Comez International. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, we had an unexpected and extremely important need: to double production for our machines for making masks. We had to quickly convert our production equipment to produce double the quantity in a very short amount of time. Without DELMIA Ortems, this planning would not have been possible."

"Comez is able to meet the needs of its customers and boost its competitiveness by using DELMIA Ortems to increase management capacity, strategic collaboration, productivity, visibility and agility," said Philippe Bartissol, Vice President, Industrial Equipment Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "While COVID-19 generated production scheduling challenges for many industrial equipment companies, Comez was able to keep a strong focus on customer satisfaction, product quality, competitiveness, dependability and efficiency. Only our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and digital applications enable companies to experience such levels of production knowledge and know-how."

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

