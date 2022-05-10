- (PLX AI) - Fraport Q1 EBITDA EUR 70.7 million vs. estimate EUR 85 million.
- • Q1 revenue EUR 539.6 million vs. estimate EUR 516 million
- • Outlook FY revenue EUR 3,000 million (unchanged)
- • Outlook FY EBITDA is forecast to range between about €760 million and €880 million
- • The Group result (net profit) is also expected to be clearly in positive territory, ranging between about €50 million and €150 million
- • In Frankfurt, Fraport expects to achieve a passenger volume of between about 39 million and 46 million for the full year 2022
