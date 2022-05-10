Distribution agreement for the new BIOCERA-VET product line including Bone Surgery Ready to Use, Osteosarcoma Ready to Use, Granules Smartgraft in United Kingdom and Ireland

Key marketing and sales support for the upcoming commercial launch of these products in United Kingdom and Ireland

Regulatory News:

TheraVet (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET) (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announces today the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Veterinary Instrumentation (Vi), a global animal-health company specialising in orthopaedics surgical instrumentation. This agreement represents a significant step forward for the distribution of BIOCERA-VET product line in United Kingdom, the third largest European market with more than 16 million of companions (dogs and cats) in UK, and Ireland.

Enrico Bastianelli, Chief Executive Officer of TheraVet, comments: "Veterinary Instrumentation, with its focus in vet surgery and orthopaedics, is the partner of choice to quickly and broadly reach BIOCERA-VET customers and users. With this major agreement, TheraVet is now able to address this important veterinary market."

Under the terms of the agreement, Veterinary Instrumentation will leverage its own sales and marketing strikeforce in the veterinary field to promote and distribute the BIOCERA-VET products in United Kindgom and Ireland.

This distribution agreement includes the products recently added to TheraVet bone substitutes portfolio i.e., BIOCERA-VETBone Surgery Ready To Use, BIOCERA-VETOsteosarcoma Ready To Use, BIOCERA-VETGranulesand BIOCERA-VETSmartGraft. Commercialization of the products, perfectly positioned to meet the needs of veterinarians in terms of ease of use, compliance with current standards and results, in anticipated in the coming weeks.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary in Texas.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website

About Veterinary Instrumentation

Veterinary Instrumentation is a global animal-health company specialising in Orthopaedics Surgical Instrumentation founded in 1986. With a portfolio of over 5,000 products to select from, a dynamic and comprehensive range of Surgical and Orthopaedic Instrumentation, Joint Surgery and Fracture Fixation products, allow practices and users to consolidate and drive value from their clinical service through one reputable source. The quality and efficacy of products is demonstrated through 19,000 Vi products being implanted each year. Veterinary Instrumentation is headquartered in Sheffield, United Kingdom and serves more than 65 countries around the globe.

For more information about Veterinary Instrumentation visit veterinary-instrumentation.co.uk/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005867/en/

Contacts:

TheraVet

Chief Operating Officer

Sabrina Ena

investors@thera.vet

Tel: +32 (0) 71 96 00 43



Chief Corporate Officer

Julie Winand

investors@thera.vet



NewCap

Investor Relations and Financial Communications

Théo Martin Olivier Bricaud

theravet@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94



Press Relations

Arthur Rouillé Ambre Delval

theravet@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15



NewCap Belgique

Press Relations

Laure-Eve Monfort

lemonfort@newcap.fr

Tél.: 32 (0) 489 57 76 52