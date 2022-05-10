Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
"Turbomeldung": Trigger für 460%-Rebound?
RUBIS RUBIS: Release of the preparatory documents to the 9 June 2022 Combined Shareholders' Meeting 10-May-2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Paris, May 10, 2022, 7:30 am

RELEASE OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS TO

THE 9 JUNE 2022 COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The Rubis shareholders are invited to attend the Combined Shareholders' Meeting that will take place on:

Thursday 9 June 2022 at 2:00 pm

at Salons Hoche Paris - Salon Elysée - 9, avenue Hoche - 75008 Paris

Shareholders may now send questions in writing by registered letter with an acknowledgement of receipt or by email ( ag@rubis.fr), justifying their shareholders' status with a shareholder certificate. These questions have to be received by Friday 3 June 2022.

The agenda, the resolutions and the ways of attending and voting at this Shareholders' Meeting are set out in the notice of meeting (Avis de réunion) published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO") on 29 April 2022. It is also available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr in the section: "Shareholders - General Meeting - 2022 General Meeting"). Another notice of meeting (Avis de convocation) will be published in a legal gazette and in the BALO on 18 May 2022.

Documents and information relating to this Shareholders' Meeting are at shareholders' disposal under the conditions specified by current laws and regulations and available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr in the section: "Shareholders - General Meeting - 2022 General Meeting").

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the Company's website which will be updated on any changes of the ways of attending that may occur prior to this Shareholders' Meeting.

This Shareholders' Meeting will be broadcasted live and in full on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr). 

Contact 
RUBIS - Legal department 
Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Release of the preparatory documents to the 9 June 2022 Combined Shareholders' Meeting 

Language:   English 
Company:   RUBIS 
       46, rue Boissière 
       75116 Paris 
       France 
Phone:    +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:     +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:    investors@rubis.fr 
Internet:   www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:     FR0013269123 
Euronext   RUI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms 
       of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM 
EQS News ID: 1347601 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1347601 10-May-2022 CET/CEST

May 10, 2022 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
