Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

10 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 9 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 367.8868 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 376 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 364.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 2,330,007 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 243,761,416, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 9 May 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 327 376.00 08:13:53 00058749972TRLO0 LSE 17 376.00 08:13:53 00058749973TRLO0 LSE 118 375.00 08:15:51 00058750069TRLO0 LSE 1500 375.00 08:15:51 00058750070TRLO0 LSE 394 375.00 08:15:51 00058750071TRLO0 LSE 1656 374.50 08:16:17 00058750110TRLO0 LSE 1545 372.50 08:30:38 00058750919TRLO0 LSE 463 372.00 08:42:11 00058751465TRLO0 LSE 149 372.00 08:42:11 00058751466TRLO0 LSE 906 372.00 08:42:11 00058751467TRLO0 LSE 1313 371.00 08:44:00 00058751506TRLO0 LSE 352 371.00 08:44:01 00058751507TRLO0 LSE 14 371.50 08:54:15 00058751847TRLO0 LSE 1500 371.50 08:54:15 00058751848TRLO0 LSE 53 371.50 08:54:15 00058751849TRLO0 LSE 411 370.50 08:54:17 00058751850TRLO0 LSE 1225 371.00 08:56:41 00058751995TRLO0 LSE 197 371.00 08:56:42 00058751996TRLO0 LSE 77 371.00 08:58:55 00058752113TRLO0 LSE 1595 369.50 09:03:24 00058752421TRLO0 LSE 950 368.50 09:03:39 00058752429TRLO0 LSE 1974 368.50 09:30:15 00058754366TRLO0 LSE 1508 368.00 09:30:15 00058754367TRLO0 LSE 352 368.00 09:30:15 00058754368TRLO0 LSE 1346 368.00 09:30:16 00058754369TRLO0 LSE 851 368.00 09:30:16 00058754370TRLO0 LSE 705 368.00 09:31:42 00058754476TRLO0 LSE 520 368.00 09:31:42 00058754477TRLO0 LSE 639 368.00 09:31:42 00058754478TRLO0 LSE 500 367.50 09:32:36 00058754531TRLO0 LSE 500 367.50 09:32:36 00058754532TRLO0 LSE 500 367.50 09:32:36 00058754533TRLO0 LSE 177 367.50 09:32:36 00058754534TRLO0 LSE 192 368.00 09:57:26 00058755614TRLO0 LSE 1328 368.00 09:57:26 00058755615TRLO0 LSE 1302 367.50 10:23:52 00058756783TRLO0 LSE 503 367.50 10:23:52 00058756784TRLO0 LSE 1715 367.00 10:40:55 00058757647TRLO0 LSE 671 366.00 10:44:31 00058757849TRLO0 LSE 926 366.00 11:00:02 00058758461TRLO0 LSE 392 367.00 11:27:32 00058759654TRLO0 LSE 1000 367.00 11:27:32 00058759655TRLO0 LSE 204 367.00 11:27:32 00058759656TRLO0 LSE 267 367.00 11:27:32 00058759657TRLO0 LSE 124 367.00 11:27:33 00058759663TRLO0 LSE 1179 367.00 11:27:33 00058759664TRLO0 LSE 62 366.00 11:39:46 00058760530TRLO0 LSE 1142 365.50 11:46:59 00058761054TRLO0 LSE 459 365.50 11:46:59 00058761055TRLO0 LSE 400 365.50 11:52:05 00058761376TRLO0 LSE 610 365.50 11:52:05 00058761377TRLO0 LSE 400 365.50 11:57:32 00058761536TRLO0 LSE 296 365.50 11:57:32 00058761537TRLO0 LSE 629 365.50 11:57:32 00058761538TRLO0 LSE 493 365.00 12:06:21 00058761864TRLO0 LSE 505 365.00 12:06:21 00058761865TRLO0 LSE 607 365.00 12:06:21 00058761866TRLO0 LSE 566 364.50 12:07:00 00058761883TRLO0 LSE 860 364.50 12:07:02 00058761889TRLO0 LSE 1705 365.00 12:18:45 00058762244TRLO0 LSE 1523 364.50 12:18:52 00058762248TRLO0 LSE 79 364.50 12:50:25 00058763463TRLO0 LSE 1719 364.50 12:50:25 00058763464TRLO0 LSE 199 364.50 12:50:25 00058763465TRLO0 LSE 383 364.50 12:50:25 00058763466TRLO0 LSE 500 366.00 13:16:23 00058764630TRLO0 LSE 979 366.00 13:16:23 00058764631TRLO0 LSE 643 366.00 13:22:23 00058764913TRLO0 LSE 400 366.00 13:22:23 00058764914TRLO0 LSE 508 365.50 13:22:23 00058764915TRLO0 LSE 947 365.50 13:22:23 00058764916TRLO0 LSE 484 366.00 13:22:23 00058764917TRLO0 LSE 25 366.00 13:22:23 00058764918TRLO0 LSE 416 366.00 13:22:23 00058764919TRLO0 LSE 335 366.00 13:40:00 00058765990TRLO0 LSE 161 368.00 14:13:47 00058768024TRLO0 LSE 205 368.00 14:13:47 00058768025TRLO0 LSE 118 368.00 14:14:09 00058768051TRLO0 LSE 1000 368.00 14:14:09 00058768052TRLO0 LSE 500 368.00 14:14:09 00058768053TRLO0 LSE 242 368.00 14:14:09 00058768054TRLO0 LSE 175 368.00 14:14:09 00058768055TRLO0 LSE 543 368.00 14:14:09 00058768056TRLO0 LSE 882 368.00 14:14:09 00058768057TRLO0 LSE 563 368.00 14:14:09 00058768058TRLO0 LSE 3350 368.00 14:26:22 00058768683TRLO0 LSE 497 368.50 14:28:19 00058768877TRLO0 LSE 1417 368.00 14:28:20 00058768879TRLO0 LSE 400 368.00 14:30:33 00058769012TRLO0 LSE 25 368.00 14:32:39 00058769277TRLO0 LSE 500 368.00 14:32:39 00058769278TRLO0 LSE 964 368.00 14:32:39 00058769279TRLO0 LSE 1640 368.00 14:32:39 00058769280TRLO0 LSE 400 368.00 14:32:39 00058769281TRLO0 LSE 391 368.00 14:32:39 00058769282TRLO0 LSE 28 368.00 14:32:39 00058769283TRLO0 LSE 400 369.00 14:40:19 00058770077TRLO0 LSE 400 368.50 14:42:32 00058770283TRLO0 LSE 100 368.00 14:45:45 00058770535TRLO0 LSE 1282 368.00 14:45:45 00058770536TRLO0 LSE 218 368.00 14:45:45 00058770537TRLO0 LSE 1274 368.00 14:45:45 00058770538TRLO0 LSE 81 367.50 14:48:15 00058770775TRLO0 LSE 1491 367.50 14:48:16 00058770776TRLO0 LSE 346 368.50 14:59:46 00058771972TRLO0 LSE 68 368.50 14:59:53 00058771977TRLO0 LSE 472 368.00 15:00:15 00058772052TRLO0 LSE 500 368.00 15:00:15 00058772053TRLO0 LSE 512 368.00 15:00:15 00058772054TRLO0 LSE 662 368.00 15:00:15 00058772055TRLO0 LSE 205 368.00 15:00:15 00058772056TRLO0 LSE 500 368.00 15:00:15 00058772057TRLO0 LSE 151 368.00 15:00:15 00058772058TRLO0 LSE 1387 367.50 15:09:15 00058772849TRLO0 LSE 1485 367.50 15:09:15 00058772850TRLO0 LSE 400 367.50 15:09:15 00058772851TRLO0 LSE 517 367.50 15:09:15 00058772852TRLO0 LSE 27 367.00 15:09:16 00058772856TRLO0 LSE 867 367.00 15:09:17 00058772860TRLO0 LSE 580 367.00 15:09:17 00058772861TRLO0 LSE 131 367.00 15:09:18 00058772862TRLO0 LSE 94 367.00 15:09:34 00058772895TRLO0 LSE 1408 368.00 15:28:29 00058774808TRLO0 LSE 1490 368.00 15:28:29 00058774809TRLO0 LSE 400 368.00 15:28:29 00058774810TRLO0 LSE 342 368.00 15:28:29 00058774811TRLO0 LSE 680 367.50 15:28:34 00058774820TRLO0 LSE 34 367.50 15:30:14 00058774978TRLO0 LSE 786 367.50 15:30:14 00058774979TRLO0 LSE 689 367.50 15:33:02 00058775208TRLO0 LSE 391 367.50 15:33:02 00058775209TRLO0 LSE 375 367.50 15:33:02 00058775210TRLO0 LSE 378 367.50 15:40:45 00058775809TRLO0 LSE 200 367.50 15:40:54 00058775812TRLO0 LSE 212 367.50 15:41:25 00058775842TRLO0 LSE 259 367.50 15:41:25 00058775843TRLO0 LSE 200 368.00 15:47:21 00058776289TRLO0 LSE 1196 368.00 15:52:10 00058776718TRLO0 LSE 108 368.00 15:52:10 00058776719TRLO0 LSE 200 368.00 15:52:22 00058776730TRLO0 LSE 500 368.00 15:55:02 00058777022TRLO0 LSE 744 368.00 15:55:02 00058777023TRLO0 LSE 141 368.00 15:55:02 00058777024TRLO0 LSE 1385 368.00 15:55:02 00058777025TRLO0 LSE 2 367.50 15:55:02 00058777026TRLO0 LSE 886 367.50 15:55:02 00058777027TRLO0 LSE 731 367.50 15:55:02 00058777028TRLO0 LSE 878 367.00 16:02:37 00058777825TRLO0 LSE 771 367.00 16:02:37 00058777826TRLO0 LSE 445 367.00 16:09:29 00058778705TRLO0 LSE 158 367.00 16:10:35 00058778816TRLO0 LSE 705 367.00 16:11:30 00058778958TRLO0 LSE 259 367.00 16:19:02 00058779845TRLO0 LSE 105 367.00 16:19:02 00058779846TRLO0 LSE 1596 367.00 16:20:42 00058779999TRLO0 LSE 1184 367.00 16:20:42 00058780000TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com