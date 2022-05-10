Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 9

10 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 9 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 367.8868 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 376 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 364.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 2,330,007 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 243,761,416, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 9 May 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
327376.00 08:13:5300058749972TRLO0LSE
17376.00 08:13:5300058749973TRLO0LSE
118375.00 08:15:5100058750069TRLO0LSE
1500375.00 08:15:5100058750070TRLO0LSE
394375.00 08:15:5100058750071TRLO0LSE
1656374.50 08:16:1700058750110TRLO0LSE
1545372.50 08:30:3800058750919TRLO0LSE
463372.00 08:42:1100058751465TRLO0LSE
149372.00 08:42:1100058751466TRLO0LSE
906372.00 08:42:1100058751467TRLO0LSE
1313371.00 08:44:0000058751506TRLO0LSE
352371.00 08:44:0100058751507TRLO0LSE
14371.50 08:54:1500058751847TRLO0LSE
1500371.50 08:54:1500058751848TRLO0LSE
53371.50 08:54:1500058751849TRLO0LSE
411370.50 08:54:1700058751850TRLO0LSE
1225371.00 08:56:4100058751995TRLO0LSE
197371.00 08:56:4200058751996TRLO0LSE
77371.00 08:58:5500058752113TRLO0LSE
1595369.50 09:03:2400058752421TRLO0LSE
950368.50 09:03:3900058752429TRLO0LSE
1974368.50 09:30:1500058754366TRLO0LSE
1508368.00 09:30:1500058754367TRLO0LSE
352368.00 09:30:1500058754368TRLO0LSE
1346368.00 09:30:1600058754369TRLO0LSE
851368.00 09:30:1600058754370TRLO0LSE
705368.00 09:31:4200058754476TRLO0LSE
520368.00 09:31:4200058754477TRLO0LSE
639368.00 09:31:4200058754478TRLO0LSE
500367.50 09:32:3600058754531TRLO0LSE
500367.50 09:32:3600058754532TRLO0LSE
500367.50 09:32:3600058754533TRLO0LSE
177367.50 09:32:3600058754534TRLO0LSE
192368.00 09:57:2600058755614TRLO0LSE
1328368.00 09:57:2600058755615TRLO0LSE
1302367.50 10:23:5200058756783TRLO0LSE
503367.50 10:23:5200058756784TRLO0LSE
1715367.00 10:40:5500058757647TRLO0LSE
671366.00 10:44:3100058757849TRLO0LSE
926366.00 11:00:0200058758461TRLO0LSE
392367.00 11:27:3200058759654TRLO0LSE
1000367.00 11:27:3200058759655TRLO0LSE
204367.00 11:27:3200058759656TRLO0LSE
267367.00 11:27:3200058759657TRLO0LSE
124367.00 11:27:3300058759663TRLO0LSE
1179367.00 11:27:3300058759664TRLO0LSE
62366.00 11:39:4600058760530TRLO0LSE
1142365.50 11:46:5900058761054TRLO0LSE
459365.50 11:46:5900058761055TRLO0LSE
400365.50 11:52:0500058761376TRLO0LSE
610365.50 11:52:0500058761377TRLO0LSE
400365.50 11:57:3200058761536TRLO0LSE
296365.50 11:57:3200058761537TRLO0LSE
629365.50 11:57:3200058761538TRLO0LSE
493365.00 12:06:2100058761864TRLO0LSE
505365.00 12:06:2100058761865TRLO0LSE
607365.00 12:06:2100058761866TRLO0LSE
566364.50 12:07:0000058761883TRLO0LSE
860364.50 12:07:0200058761889TRLO0LSE
1705365.00 12:18:4500058762244TRLO0LSE
1523364.50 12:18:5200058762248TRLO0LSE
79364.50 12:50:2500058763463TRLO0LSE
1719364.50 12:50:2500058763464TRLO0LSE
199364.50 12:50:2500058763465TRLO0LSE
383364.50 12:50:2500058763466TRLO0LSE
500366.00 13:16:2300058764630TRLO0LSE
979366.00 13:16:2300058764631TRLO0LSE
643366.00 13:22:2300058764913TRLO0LSE
400366.00 13:22:2300058764914TRLO0LSE
508365.50 13:22:2300058764915TRLO0LSE
947365.50 13:22:2300058764916TRLO0LSE
484366.00 13:22:2300058764917TRLO0LSE
25366.00 13:22:2300058764918TRLO0LSE
416366.00 13:22:2300058764919TRLO0LSE
335366.00 13:40:0000058765990TRLO0LSE
161368.00 14:13:4700058768024TRLO0LSE
205368.00 14:13:4700058768025TRLO0LSE
118368.00 14:14:0900058768051TRLO0LSE
1000368.00 14:14:0900058768052TRLO0LSE
500368.00 14:14:0900058768053TRLO0LSE
242368.00 14:14:0900058768054TRLO0LSE
175368.00 14:14:0900058768055TRLO0LSE
543368.00 14:14:0900058768056TRLO0LSE
882368.00 14:14:0900058768057TRLO0LSE
563368.00 14:14:0900058768058TRLO0LSE
3350368.00 14:26:2200058768683TRLO0LSE
497368.50 14:28:1900058768877TRLO0LSE
1417368.00 14:28:2000058768879TRLO0LSE
400368.00 14:30:3300058769012TRLO0LSE
25368.00 14:32:3900058769277TRLO0LSE
500368.00 14:32:3900058769278TRLO0LSE
964368.00 14:32:3900058769279TRLO0LSE
1640368.00 14:32:3900058769280TRLO0LSE
400368.00 14:32:3900058769281TRLO0LSE
391368.00 14:32:3900058769282TRLO0LSE
28368.00 14:32:3900058769283TRLO0LSE
400369.00 14:40:1900058770077TRLO0LSE
400368.50 14:42:3200058770283TRLO0LSE
100368.00 14:45:4500058770535TRLO0LSE
1282368.00 14:45:4500058770536TRLO0LSE
218368.00 14:45:4500058770537TRLO0LSE
1274368.00 14:45:4500058770538TRLO0LSE
81367.50 14:48:1500058770775TRLO0LSE
1491367.50 14:48:1600058770776TRLO0LSE
346368.50 14:59:4600058771972TRLO0LSE
68368.50 14:59:5300058771977TRLO0LSE
472368.00 15:00:1500058772052TRLO0LSE
500368.00 15:00:1500058772053TRLO0LSE
512368.00 15:00:1500058772054TRLO0LSE
662368.00 15:00:1500058772055TRLO0LSE
205368.00 15:00:1500058772056TRLO0LSE
500368.00 15:00:1500058772057TRLO0LSE
151368.00 15:00:1500058772058TRLO0LSE
1387367.50 15:09:1500058772849TRLO0LSE
1485367.50 15:09:1500058772850TRLO0LSE
400367.50 15:09:1500058772851TRLO0LSE
517367.50 15:09:1500058772852TRLO0LSE
27367.00 15:09:1600058772856TRLO0LSE
867367.00 15:09:1700058772860TRLO0LSE
580367.00 15:09:1700058772861TRLO0LSE
131367.00 15:09:1800058772862TRLO0LSE
94367.00 15:09:3400058772895TRLO0LSE
1408368.00 15:28:2900058774808TRLO0LSE
1490368.00 15:28:2900058774809TRLO0LSE
400368.00 15:28:2900058774810TRLO0LSE
342368.00 15:28:2900058774811TRLO0LSE
680367.50 15:28:3400058774820TRLO0LSE
34367.50 15:30:1400058774978TRLO0LSE
786367.50 15:30:1400058774979TRLO0LSE
689367.50 15:33:0200058775208TRLO0LSE
391367.50 15:33:0200058775209TRLO0LSE
375367.50 15:33:0200058775210TRLO0LSE
378367.50 15:40:4500058775809TRLO0LSE
200367.50 15:40:5400058775812TRLO0LSE
212367.50 15:41:2500058775842TRLO0LSE
259367.50 15:41:2500058775843TRLO0LSE
200368.00 15:47:2100058776289TRLO0LSE
1196368.00 15:52:1000058776718TRLO0LSE
108368.00 15:52:1000058776719TRLO0LSE
200368.00 15:52:2200058776730TRLO0LSE
500368.00 15:55:0200058777022TRLO0LSE
744368.00 15:55:0200058777023TRLO0LSE
141368.00 15:55:0200058777024TRLO0LSE
1385368.00 15:55:0200058777025TRLO0LSE
2367.50 15:55:0200058777026TRLO0LSE
886367.50 15:55:0200058777027TRLO0LSE
731367.50 15:55:0200058777028TRLO0LSE
878367.00 16:02:3700058777825TRLO0LSE
771367.00 16:02:3700058777826TRLO0LSE
445367.00 16:09:2900058778705TRLO0LSE
158367.00 16:10:3500058778816TRLO0LSE
705367.00 16:11:3000058778958TRLO0LSE
259367.00 16:19:0200058779845TRLO0LSE
105367.00 16:19:0200058779846TRLO0LSE
1596367.00 16:20:4200058779999TRLO0LSE
1184367.00 16:20:4200058780000TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

