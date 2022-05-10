Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Corporate Update - Issue of Equity

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / The Board of Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF), "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the African focused lithium exploration and development company, wishes to advise of the allotment and issue of 1,352,700 Ordinary Shares at a price of 30 pence per share as a result of the exercise of unlisted broker warrants.

Application will be made for the 1,352,700 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and admission is expected to take place on or around 17 May 2022 ("Admission").

On Admission of the 1,352,700 Ordinary Shares to trading the issued share capital of the Company will comprise 578,096,946 Ordinary Shares. When calculating voting rights, shareholders should use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium pegmatite discovery on track to become West Africa's first lithium producing mine. The project is fully funded to production under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium for US$102m and set to produce a premium lithium product. A robust update Scoping Study indicates Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$3.4bn.

Atlantic Lithium holds a 560km2 & 774km2 tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

