The instrument 5RZ KYG7397A1067 RAZER INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 11.05.2022



The instrument GHK BMG4069C1486 GREAT EAGLE HLDGS HD-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 11.05.2022



The instrument M2G AU000000NOR1 NORWOOD SYSTEMS LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.05.2022



The instrument BWJ SE0015811559 BOLIDEN AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 11.05.2022

