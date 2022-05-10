Anzeige
Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Mandatory notification of trade as Aker Horizons increases stake in ACC through sale of Rainpower to AKSO

OSLO, Norway, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the respective announcements by Aker Horizons ASA ("Aker Horizons") and Aker Solutions ASA ("AKSO") on 30 March 2022 regarding AKSO's purchase of 100 percent of the shares in Rainpower Holding AS from a subsidiary of Aker Horizons (the "Transaction").

The agreed consideration for the Transaction consists of two elements: a fixed element of NOK 100 million and a discretionary element of up to NOK 50 million. The fixed element is agreed to be settled by transfer of 5,681,818 shares in Aker Carbon Capture ASA ("ACC").

The conditions to the Transaction have been satisfied. Following the completion of the Transaction, Aker Horizons will increase its holding in ACC to 261,438,859 shares (43.27%).

Aker Horizons is a person closely related to ACC board member Kristian Monsen Røkke. A primary insider notification pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 is attached.

CONTACT:

Media contact:
Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 464 02 317, email: ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com
Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: yannick.vanderveeren@akercarboncapture.com

Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com
Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-as/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa--mandatory-notification-of-trade-as-aker-horizons-increases-stake-in-acc-thr,c3563819

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-as/i/aker-carbon-capture,c3047815

Aker Carbon Capture

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20223/3563819/93ff3f923f3315f2.pdf

ACC - Annex to PDMR notification 10453632 1

