The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 10.05.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 10.05.2022
Aktien
1 VGG3198S1074 Alpha Exploration Ltd.
2 US24345A5074 Decisionpoint Systems Inc.
3 US25809K1051 DoorDash Inc.
4 US88338N2062 TherapeuticsMD Inc.
5 CA3804732079 Golcap Resources Corp.
6 US30048L2034 Evofem Biosciences Inc.
Anleihen
1 US98388MAD92 Xcel Energy Inc.
2 DE000DD5AZ64 DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank
3 DE000DD5AZ56 DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank
4 US912810TG31 United States of America
5 XS2461766805 China CITIC Bank International Ltd.
6 USG2584CAC04 CSL Finance PLC
7 USG2584CAB21 CSL Finance PLC
8 USG2584CAA48 CSL Finance PLC
9 US36830DAF87 GC Treasury Center Co. Ltd.
10 US36830DAD30 GC Treasury Center Co. Ltd.
11 XS2461236759 Northern Powergrid [Northeast] PLC
12 US189054AY55 The Clorox Co.
13 US189054AZ21 The Clorox Co.
14 US91282CEQ06 United States of America
15 US91282CEP23 United States of America
16 DE000HLB73X4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
17 XS2446386430 Morgan Stanley
18 AT000B014279 Raiffeisen Bank International AG
