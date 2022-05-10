The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 10.05.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 10.05.2022Aktien1 VGG3198S1074 Alpha Exploration Ltd.2 US24345A5074 Decisionpoint Systems Inc.3 US25809K1051 DoorDash Inc.4 US88338N2062 TherapeuticsMD Inc.5 CA3804732079 Golcap Resources Corp.6 US30048L2034 Evofem Biosciences Inc.Anleihen1 US98388MAD92 Xcel Energy Inc.2 DE000DD5AZ64 DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank3 DE000DD5AZ56 DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank4 US912810TG31 United States of America5 XS2461766805 China CITIC Bank International Ltd.6 USG2584CAC04 CSL Finance PLC7 USG2584CAB21 CSL Finance PLC8 USG2584CAA48 CSL Finance PLC9 US36830DAF87 GC Treasury Center Co. Ltd.10 US36830DAD30 GC Treasury Center Co. Ltd.11 XS2461236759 Northern Powergrid [Northeast] PLC12 US189054AY55 The Clorox Co.13 US189054AZ21 The Clorox Co.14 US91282CEQ06 United States of America15 US91282CEP23 United States of America16 DE000HLB73X4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale17 XS2446386430 Morgan Stanley18 AT000B014279 Raiffeisen Bank International AG