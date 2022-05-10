DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 10-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 9 May 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 175,000 75,000 EUR1.076 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.925 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.046 GBP0.893 GBP0.905437 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.057911

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 706,946,073 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4184 1.076 XDUB 08:20:52 00058750459TRLO0 1427 1.076 XDUB 08:20:52 00058750460TRLO0 5539 1.072 XDUB 08:21:58 00058750529TRLO0 5232 1.072 XDUB 08:21:58 00058750530TRLO0 5654 1.070 XDUB 08:42:03 00058751459TRLO0 5400 1.068 XDUB 08:57:29 00058752031TRLO0 620 1.068 XDUB 08:57:29 00058752033TRLO0 2808 1.064 XDUB 08:58:27 00058752067TRLO0 177 1.064 XDUB 09:01:17 00058752266TRLO0 177 1.064 XDUB 09:01:17 00058752267TRLO0 2239 1.064 XDUB 09:01:17 00058752268TRLO0 2000 1.060 XDUB 09:11:02 00058752923TRLO0 1944 1.058 XDUB 09:16:54 00058753369TRLO0 1213 1.058 XDUB 09:16:54 00058753370TRLO0 2114 1.058 XDUB 09:16:54 00058753371TRLO0 5789 1.056 XDUB 09:37:18 00058754795TRLO0 2560 1.058 XDUB 09:49:09 00058755293TRLO0 2565 1.058 XDUB 09:52:40 00058755453TRLO0 3835 1.056 XDUB 10:47:46 00058758035TRLO0 191 1.056 XDUB 10:47:46 00058758036TRLO0 1866 1.056 XDUB 10:47:46 00058758037TRLO0 127 1.056 XDUB 10:47:46 00058758038TRLO0 973 1.056 XDUB 10:47:46 00058758040TRLO0 2893 1.056 XDUB 10:47:46 00058758041TRLO0 2111 1.056 XDUB 10:47:46 00058758042TRLO0 2754 1.056 XDUB 10:52:53 00058758225TRLO0 4586 1.056 XDUB 10:52:53 00058758226TRLO0 135 1.056 XDUB 11:15:28 00058759080TRLO0 4563 1.056 XDUB 11:31:32 00058759945TRLO0 357 1.056 XDUB 11:31:32 00058759946TRLO0 2717 1.056 XDUB 11:57:48 00058761543TRLO0 565 1.056 XDUB 11:57:48 00058761544TRLO0 1644 1.056 XDUB 11:57:48 00058761545TRLO0 3013 1.058 XDUB 12:19:35 00058762320TRLO0 5410 1.058 XDUB 12:23:33 00058762443TRLO0 716 1.058 XDUB 14:03:22 00058767502TRLO0 4950 1.058 XDUB 14:03:22 00058767503TRLO0 271 1.058 XDUB 14:07:58 00058767759TRLO0 5307 1.058 XDUB 14:07:58 00058767760TRLO0 2637 1.058 XDUB 14:07:58 00058767761TRLO0 3341 1.058 XDUB 14:07:58 00058767763TRLO0 3332 1.058 XDUB 14:12:43 00058767997TRLO0 2422 1.058 XDUB 14:19:35 00058768335TRLO0 3792 1.058 XDUB 14:19:59 00058768362TRLO0 1896 1.058 XDUB 14:22:26 00058768481TRLO0 80 1.056 XDUB 14:55:37 00058771646TRLO0 3017 1.056 XDUB 14:57:37 00058771773TRLO0 1430 1.056 XDUB 14:57:37 00058771774TRLO0 210 1.056 XDUB 14:57:37 00058771775TRLO0 429 1.056 XDUB 14:57:37 00058771776TRLO0 2253 1.056 XDUB 14:57:37 00058771777TRLO0 2253 1.056 XDUB 14:57:37 00058771778TRLO0 274 1.056 XDUB 14:57:37 00058771779TRLO0 638 1.056 XDUB 14:57:37 00058771780TRLO0 176 1.056 XDUB 14:57:37 00058771781TRLO0 1 1.056 XDUB 15:04:37 00058772419TRLO0 6639 1.056 XDUB 15:04:37 00058772420TRLO0 479 1.056 XDUB 15:04:37 00058772421TRLO0 747 1.056 XDUB 15:04:37 00058772422TRLO0 3294 1.056 XDUB 15:17:37 00058773932TRLO0 2303 1.056 XDUB 15:17:37 00058773933TRLO0 2649 1.054 XDUB 15:28:24 00058774792TRLO0 2700 1.054 XDUB 15:28:24 00058774794TRLO0 502 1.054 XDUB 15:28:24 00058774796TRLO0 2700 1.048 XDUB 15:32:14 00058775162TRLO0 2969 1.048 XDUB 15:32:14 00058775163TRLO0 3031 1.046 XDUB 15:51:42 00058776661TRLO0 5506 1.048 XDUB 15:54:54 00058776993TRLO0 2000 1.048 XDUB 16:01:55 00058777777TRLO0 2325 1.048 XDUB 16:01:55 00058777778TRLO0 922 1.048 XDUB 16:01:55 00058777779TRLO0 2587 1.046 XDUB 16:05:49 00058778123TRLO0 755 1.046 XDUB 16:06:08 00058778158TRLO0 2771 1.046 XDUB 16:15:52 00058779594TRLO0 1314 1.046 XDUB 16:16:20 00058779639TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2000 92.50 XLON 08:16:50 00058750190TRLO0 2847 92.20 XLON 08:20:13 00058750444TRLO0 255 92.20 XLON 08:20:13 00058750443TRLO0 2225 92.20 XLON 08:20:55 00058750461TRLO0 3185 91.80 XLON 08:41:33 00058751444TRLO0 2000 91.60 XLON 08:54:28 00058751871TRLO0 2000 91.50 XLON 08:57:29 00058752030TRLO0 675 91.50 XLON 08:57:29 00058752032TRLO0 2950 91.50 XLON 08:57:29 00058752034TRLO0 293 90.50 XLON 10:44:41 00058757851TRLO0 2468 90.50 XLON 10:44:41 00058757850TRLO0 2761 90.30 XLON 10:47:41 00058758028TRLO0 3203 90.30 XLON 10:47:46 00058758034TRLO0 2902 90.20 XLON 10:47:46 00058758039TRLO0 2000 90.30 XLON 11:57:48 00058761546TRLO0 54 90.30 XLON 12:12:51 00058762079TRLO0 4560 90.40 XLON 12:23:44 00058762458TRLO0 1000 90.40 XLON 12:23:44 00058762457TRLO0 2225 90.40 XLON 12:58:03 00058763782TRLO0 520 90.40 XLON 12:58:03 00058763781TRLO0 151 90.40 XLON 12:58:03 00058763780TRLO0 2000 90.30 XLON 13:12:03 00058764463TRLO0 2000 90.30 XLON 14:07:58 00058767762TRLO0 498 90.30 XLON 14:19:58 00058768351TRLO0 2609 90.30 XLON 14:28:23 00058768887TRLO0 1774 89.90 XLON 14:30:26 00058769002TRLO0 2964 90.00 XLON 14:30:26 00058769003TRLO0 304 90.20 XLON 14:47:51 00058770676TRLO0 2000 90.30 XLON 14:57:37 00058771782TRLO0 2368 90.30 XLON 14:59:37 00058771971TRLO0 1027 90.20 XLON 15:11:34 00058773223TRLO0 577 90.20 XLON 15:11:34 00058773222TRLO0 770 90.20 XLON 15:15:01 00058773640TRLO0 66 90.20 XLON 15:18:44 00058774009TRLO0 2673 90.20 XLON 15:28:24 00058774795TRLO0 452 90.20 XLON 15:28:24 00058774793TRLO0 775 89.30 XLON 15:32:18 00058775166TRLO0 1949 89.30 XLON 15:32:18 00058775165TRLO0 2000 89.70 XLON 16:00:34 00058777660TRLO0 3218 89.80 XLON 16:00:34 00058777661TRLO0 14 89.50 XLON 16:05:01 00058778023TRLO0 1636 89.50 XLON 16:06:08 00058778162TRLO0 1007 89.50 XLON 16:06:08 00058778161TRLO0 148 89.50 XLON 16:06:08 00058778160TRLO0 168 89.50 XLON 16:06:08 00058778159TRLO0 1729 89.50 XLON 16:18:04 00058779776TRLO0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 160506 EQS News ID: 1347527 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1347527&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)