Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation! Auch in diesem Marktumfeld: Diese Aktie will nach ganz oben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
10.05.22
08:06 Uhr
1,042 Euro
-0,020
-1,88 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0381,06409:56
Dow Jones News
10.05.2022 | 08:31
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 10-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 9 May 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           175,000     75,000 
                            EUR1.076 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.925 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.046     GBP0.893 
 
                                    GBP0.905437 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.057911

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 706,946,073 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4184       1.076         XDUB      08:20:52      00058750459TRLO0 
1427       1.076         XDUB      08:20:52      00058750460TRLO0 
5539       1.072         XDUB      08:21:58      00058750529TRLO0 
5232       1.072         XDUB      08:21:58      00058750530TRLO0 
5654       1.070         XDUB      08:42:03      00058751459TRLO0 
5400       1.068         XDUB      08:57:29      00058752031TRLO0 
620       1.068         XDUB      08:57:29      00058752033TRLO0 
2808       1.064         XDUB      08:58:27      00058752067TRLO0 
177       1.064         XDUB      09:01:17      00058752266TRLO0 
177       1.064         XDUB      09:01:17      00058752267TRLO0 
2239       1.064         XDUB      09:01:17      00058752268TRLO0 
2000       1.060         XDUB      09:11:02      00058752923TRLO0 
1944       1.058         XDUB      09:16:54      00058753369TRLO0 
1213       1.058         XDUB      09:16:54      00058753370TRLO0 
2114       1.058         XDUB      09:16:54      00058753371TRLO0 
5789       1.056         XDUB      09:37:18      00058754795TRLO0 
2560       1.058         XDUB      09:49:09      00058755293TRLO0 
2565       1.058         XDUB      09:52:40      00058755453TRLO0 
3835       1.056         XDUB      10:47:46      00058758035TRLO0 
191       1.056         XDUB      10:47:46      00058758036TRLO0 
1866       1.056         XDUB      10:47:46      00058758037TRLO0 
127       1.056         XDUB      10:47:46      00058758038TRLO0 
973       1.056         XDUB      10:47:46      00058758040TRLO0 
2893       1.056         XDUB      10:47:46      00058758041TRLO0 
2111       1.056         XDUB      10:47:46      00058758042TRLO0 
2754       1.056         XDUB      10:52:53      00058758225TRLO0 
4586       1.056         XDUB      10:52:53      00058758226TRLO0 
135       1.056         XDUB      11:15:28      00058759080TRLO0 
4563       1.056         XDUB      11:31:32      00058759945TRLO0 
357       1.056         XDUB      11:31:32      00058759946TRLO0 
2717       1.056         XDUB      11:57:48      00058761543TRLO0 
565       1.056         XDUB      11:57:48      00058761544TRLO0 
1644       1.056         XDUB      11:57:48      00058761545TRLO0 
3013       1.058         XDUB      12:19:35      00058762320TRLO0 
5410       1.058         XDUB      12:23:33      00058762443TRLO0 
716       1.058         XDUB      14:03:22      00058767502TRLO0 
4950       1.058         XDUB      14:03:22      00058767503TRLO0 
271       1.058         XDUB      14:07:58      00058767759TRLO0 
5307       1.058         XDUB      14:07:58      00058767760TRLO0 
2637       1.058         XDUB      14:07:58      00058767761TRLO0 
3341       1.058         XDUB      14:07:58      00058767763TRLO0 
3332       1.058         XDUB      14:12:43      00058767997TRLO0 
2422       1.058         XDUB      14:19:35      00058768335TRLO0 
3792       1.058         XDUB      14:19:59      00058768362TRLO0 
1896       1.058         XDUB      14:22:26      00058768481TRLO0 
80        1.056         XDUB      14:55:37      00058771646TRLO0 
3017       1.056         XDUB      14:57:37      00058771773TRLO0 
1430       1.056         XDUB      14:57:37      00058771774TRLO0 
210       1.056         XDUB      14:57:37      00058771775TRLO0 
429       1.056         XDUB      14:57:37      00058771776TRLO0 
2253       1.056         XDUB      14:57:37      00058771777TRLO0 
2253       1.056         XDUB      14:57:37      00058771778TRLO0 
274       1.056         XDUB      14:57:37      00058771779TRLO0 
638       1.056         XDUB      14:57:37      00058771780TRLO0 
176       1.056         XDUB      14:57:37      00058771781TRLO0 
1        1.056         XDUB      15:04:37      00058772419TRLO0 
6639       1.056         XDUB      15:04:37      00058772420TRLO0 
479       1.056         XDUB      15:04:37      00058772421TRLO0 
747       1.056         XDUB      15:04:37      00058772422TRLO0 
3294       1.056         XDUB      15:17:37      00058773932TRLO0 
2303       1.056         XDUB      15:17:37      00058773933TRLO0 
2649       1.054         XDUB      15:28:24      00058774792TRLO0 
2700       1.054         XDUB      15:28:24      00058774794TRLO0 
502       1.054         XDUB      15:28:24      00058774796TRLO0 
2700       1.048         XDUB      15:32:14      00058775162TRLO0 
2969       1.048         XDUB      15:32:14      00058775163TRLO0 
3031       1.046         XDUB      15:51:42      00058776661TRLO0 
5506       1.048         XDUB      15:54:54      00058776993TRLO0 
2000       1.048         XDUB      16:01:55      00058777777TRLO0 
2325       1.048         XDUB      16:01:55      00058777778TRLO0 
922       1.048         XDUB      16:01:55      00058777779TRLO0 
2587       1.046         XDUB      16:05:49      00058778123TRLO0 
755       1.046         XDUB      16:06:08      00058778158TRLO0 
2771       1.046         XDUB      16:15:52      00058779594TRLO0 
1314       1.046         XDUB      16:16:20      00058779639TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2000       92.50         XLON      08:16:50      00058750190TRLO0 
2847       92.20         XLON      08:20:13      00058750444TRLO0 
255       92.20         XLON      08:20:13      00058750443TRLO0 
2225       92.20         XLON      08:20:55      00058750461TRLO0 
3185       91.80         XLON      08:41:33      00058751444TRLO0 
2000       91.60         XLON      08:54:28      00058751871TRLO0 
2000       91.50         XLON      08:57:29      00058752030TRLO0 
675       91.50         XLON      08:57:29      00058752032TRLO0 
2950       91.50         XLON      08:57:29      00058752034TRLO0 
293       90.50         XLON      10:44:41      00058757851TRLO0 
2468       90.50         XLON      10:44:41      00058757850TRLO0 
2761       90.30         XLON      10:47:41      00058758028TRLO0 
3203       90.30         XLON      10:47:46      00058758034TRLO0 
2902       90.20         XLON      10:47:46      00058758039TRLO0 
2000       90.30         XLON      11:57:48      00058761546TRLO0 
54        90.30         XLON      12:12:51      00058762079TRLO0 
4560       90.40         XLON      12:23:44      00058762458TRLO0 
1000       90.40         XLON      12:23:44      00058762457TRLO0 
2225       90.40         XLON      12:58:03      00058763782TRLO0 
520       90.40         XLON      12:58:03      00058763781TRLO0 
151       90.40         XLON      12:58:03      00058763780TRLO0 
2000       90.30         XLON      13:12:03      00058764463TRLO0 
2000       90.30         XLON      14:07:58      00058767762TRLO0 
498       90.30         XLON      14:19:58      00058768351TRLO0 
2609       90.30         XLON      14:28:23      00058768887TRLO0 
1774       89.90         XLON      14:30:26      00058769002TRLO0 
2964       90.00         XLON      14:30:26      00058769003TRLO0 
304       90.20         XLON      14:47:51      00058770676TRLO0 
2000       90.30         XLON      14:57:37      00058771782TRLO0 
2368       90.30         XLON      14:59:37      00058771971TRLO0 
1027       90.20         XLON      15:11:34      00058773223TRLO0 
577       90.20         XLON      15:11:34      00058773222TRLO0 
770       90.20         XLON      15:15:01      00058773640TRLO0 
66        90.20         XLON      15:18:44      00058774009TRLO0 
2673       90.20         XLON      15:28:24      00058774795TRLO0 
452       90.20         XLON      15:28:24      00058774793TRLO0 
775       89.30         XLON      15:32:18      00058775166TRLO0 
1949       89.30         XLON      15:32:18      00058775165TRLO0 
2000       89.70         XLON      16:00:34      00058777660TRLO0 
3218       89.80         XLON      16:00:34      00058777661TRLO0 
14        89.50         XLON      16:05:01      00058778023TRLO0 
1636       89.50         XLON      16:06:08      00058778162TRLO0 
1007       89.50         XLON      16:06:08      00058778161TRLO0 
148       89.50         XLON      16:06:08      00058778160TRLO0 
168       89.50         XLON      16:06:08      00058778159TRLO0 
1729       89.50         XLON      16:18:04      00058779776TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  160506 
EQS News ID:  1347527 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1347527&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

CAIRN HOMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.