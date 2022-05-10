Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
"Turbomeldung": Trigger für 460%-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DLRF ISIN: SE0017766843 Ticker-Symbol: OEA1 
Frankfurt
10.05.22
08:09 Uhr
6,334 Euro
-0,111
-1,72 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OEM INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OEM INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4706,58609:01
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2022 | 08:41
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares of OEM International AB (64/22)

With effect from May 11, 2022, the redemption shares in OEM International AB
will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
and including May 24, 2022. 

Instrument:   Redemption shares            
Short name:   OEM IL B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017766868              
Order book ID:  256366                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
OEM INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.