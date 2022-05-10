Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares of OEM International AB (64/22)

With effect from May 11, 2022, the redemption shares in OEM International AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including May 24, 2022. Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: OEM IL B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017766868 Order book ID: 256366 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB