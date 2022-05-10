German electrical equipment provider AEG is launching a shingled solar module for residential and commercial installations at this year's Smarter E event in Munich, Germany.The AS-M3207-S solar panel is available in three versions with a power output of 430 W, 435 W, and 440 W, respectively. Power conversion efficiencies range from 20.7% to 21.1%, while the open-circuit voltage is between 43.5 V and 43.7 V and the short-circuit current spans from 12.68 A to 12.80 A. The panel is based on G12 wafers, measures 1,899 mm x 1,096 mm x 30 mm, and weighs in at 21.8 kg. It relies on a white backsheet, ...

