Multi-year agreement leveraging EUTELSAT 172B satellite over the South Pacific Ocean confirming the unparalleled coverage of the 172° orbital position over Asia Pacific

Supporting corporate networks for government offices and main enterprises of Tuvalu, crucial to curb the digital divide

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) and The Tuvalu Telecommunications Corporation (TTC) have signed a contract for capacity on EUTELSAT 172B satellite to support the extension of corporate networks for government offices and key enterprises of the Tuvalu Islands.

Under the terms of this multi-year agreement, Tuvalu Telecommunications Corporation will be leveraging the unparalleled coverage of EUTELSAT 172B to fulfil its commitment to curb the digital divide in isolated areas. This agreement showcases yet again the full-fledge flagship role of satellite in providing a complete connectivity solution to end users.

Tuvalu Telecommunications Corporation (TTC), the sole provider of telecommunications in Tuvalu, is a state-owned enterprise, which provides telecommunications and ICT services to subscribers on each of the islands and atolls of Tuvalu.

Commenting on the agreement, Christophe Cazes, Eutelsat's Regional Vice President for the Asia-Pacific region, said: "With this agreement, TTC will leverage the EUTELSAT 172B satellite to unlock corporate networks for government agencies and businesses on the islands. It exemplifies yet again how satellites today are an essential technology in ensuring governments, businesses and other institutions can meet their connectivity goals."

Mrs. Tenanoia Simona, CEO of TTC, concluded: "Satellites are extremely well adapted to connect islands that are, by their very definition, cut-off and isolated from terrestrial networks. We are delighted to be able to work with Eutelsat to bring this much awaited connectivity service into our Islands, that will push the development of Tuvalu forward."

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005108/en/

Contacts:

Media

Marie Sophie Ecuer

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 37 91

mecuer@eutelsat.com

Daphné Joseph-Gabriel

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 37 91

djosephgabriel@eutelsat.com

Investors

Cédric Pugni

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 31 54

cpugni@eutelsat.com

Alexandre Illouz

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 46 81

aillouz@eutelsat.com