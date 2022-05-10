The solar cleaning system moves horizontally and cleans the panels vertically, while a patented auto-switch allows the robot to clean from either side of the module row, which the manufacturer said minimizes cleaning time. The device weighs up to 50 kg and has a cleaning speed of 22 m per minute.Israeli robotic cleaning specialist Ecoppia is presenting a new solar module cleaning solution at the SmarterE event in Munich, Germany, this week. The Ecoppia H4 robot is a fully autonomous water-free cleaning tool utilizing microfibers and controlled airflow to channel dust particles downwards from the ...

