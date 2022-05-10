Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for Atlas Copco AB (66/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Atlas Copco AB's annual general meeting, held on 26 April, 2022, the company will carry out splits with redemption in relations 5:1. The shares will be traded under new ISIN codes with effect from May 13, 2022. The order books will not change. Short name: ATCO A Terms: Split with redemption: 5:1 Current ISIN: SE0011166610 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 12, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0017486889 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 13, 2022 Short name: ATCO B Terms: Split with redemption: 5:1 Current ISIN: SE0011166628 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 12, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0017486897 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 13, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.