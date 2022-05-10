Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.05.2022
WKN: A2JLJU ISIN: SE0011166610 Ticker-Symbol: ACO2 
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2022 | 10:05
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for Atlas Copco AB (66/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Atlas Copco AB's annual general meeting, held on
26 April, 2022, the company will carry out splits with redemption in relations
5:1. The shares will be traded under new ISIN codes with effect from May 13,
2022. The order books will not change. 

Short name:                 ATCO A          
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 5:1
Current ISIN:                SE0011166610       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 12, 2022       
New ISIN code:                SE0017486889       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 13, 2022       



Short name:                 ATCO B          
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 5:1
Current ISIN:                SE0011166628       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 12, 2022       
New ISIN code:                SE0017486897       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 13, 2022       



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.