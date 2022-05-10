Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Job Solution Sweden Holding AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (215/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Job Solution Sweden Holding AB (publ), company registration number 559203-6254, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Job Solution Sweden Holding AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be May 17, 2022 The company has 3,120,000 shares as per May 10, 2022. Shares Short name: JOBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 3,620,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017564800 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 256745 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559203-6254 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------------------- 50 Industrials ----------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on +46736559208.