Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation! Auch in diesem Marktumfeld: Diese Aktie will nach ganz oben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P5N7 ISIN: FI4000330972 Ticker-Symbol: 4YL 
Stuttgart
10.05.22
11:29 Uhr
3,585 Euro
+0,005
+0,14 %
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NANOFORM FINLAND OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NANOFORM FINLAND OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.05.2022 | 10:33
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Nanoform's Interim Report January-March 2022

HELSINKI, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform"), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, will publish its Interim Report January-March 2022 on May 24th, 2022, at 8.10 a.m. Finnish time / 7.10 a.m. Swedish time.

The company will hold an online presentation and conference call the same day at 3.00 p.m. Finnish time / 2.00 p.m. Swedish time. Nanoform will be represented by CEO Edward Hæggström, CFO Albert Hæggström, CCO Christian Jones and CBO Gonçalo Andrade. The presentation will be delivered in English.

The presentation will be broadcast live as a webcast available at:

https://financialhearings.com/event/44323

Teleconference dial-in numbers:

Finland: +358 981710521
Sweden: +46 850558355
Norway: +47 23963688
Denmark: +45 78723252
France: +33 170750720
Germany: +49 69222220377
United Kingdom: +44 3333009030
United States: +1 6467224902
Hong Kong +852 30600225 (PIN: 19754454#)

For further information, please contact:

Henri von Haartman
Director of Investor Relations
hvh@nanoform.com
+46 7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform's platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules' performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform's capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 744 1900. For more information, please visit http://www.nanoform.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nanoform/r/invitation-to-nanoform-s-interim-report-january-march-2022,c3563830

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18905/3563830/1577296.pdf

Release

NANOFORM FINLAND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.