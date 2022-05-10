Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation! Auch in diesem Marktumfeld: Diese Aktie will nach ganz oben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909225 ISIN: SE0000412371 Ticker-Symbol: MRT 
Tradegate
10.05.22
11:24 Uhr
10,250 Euro
+0,350
+3,54 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,31010,37012:07
10,28010,32012:03
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2022 | 10:53
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extra distribution in MTG (142/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Modern Times Group
MTG AB (MTG) published on May 9, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of MTG has proposed that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM) scheduled for June 8, 2022, approves an extra distribution of SEK 25.00
per share through a split redemption procedure. The scheduled Ex-date is June
14, 2022. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in MTG (MTGB). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1067556
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.