NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extra distribution in MTG (142/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Modern Times Group MTG AB (MTG) published on May 9, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of MTG has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 8, 2022, approves an extra distribution of SEK 25.00 per share through a split redemption procedure. The scheduled Ex-date is June 14, 2022. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in MTG (MTGB). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1067556