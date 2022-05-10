The S5-EO1P(4-5)K-48 series off-grid PV inverter has an efficiency of 96.7% and supports parallel operation of up to 10 units, which allows for a system capacity of up to 50 kW. According to the manufacturer, the device is compatible with all top-tier brands of lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries.In one of the highlights of this week's Smarter E in Munich, Chinese PV inverter manufacturer Ginlong Technologies Co., Ltd has taken the wraps off its new off-grid inverter. Designed for areas without power grids or areas with frequent power outages, the S5-EO1P(4-5)K-48 series boasts a peak efficiency ...

