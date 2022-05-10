ALTER DOMUS LAUNCHES INDUSTRY-LEADING ESG REPORTING SOLUTION FOR ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT MANAGERS

Fund administrator unveils comprehensive and innovative ESG solution that provides regulatory and signatory support for clients

Alter Domus, a leading provider of integrated solutions for the alternative investment industry, today announced it has launched an industry-leading Environmental, Social Governance (ESG) reporting solution.

Despite a lack of standardized ESG models available, demand for ESG data is booming.1 This trend has placed additional strain on alternatives managers who are increasingly fielding ESG data requests from investors, regulators, and non-governmental organizations without a clear directive on how to report or share this data.

Designed specifically for alternative assets, Alter Domus' ESG Reporting Solution is a cloud-based digital platform that provides comprehensive, tailored reports for clients that collect, store, and disseminate corporate ESG data. Alter Domus' ESG Reporting Solution will be accessible through an online, user-friendly portal that ensures secure access and management of client data.

Other features of Alter Domus' ESG Reporting Solution include:

Scoring and ratings for a fund or portfolio based on internationally recognized standards

Data analysis that can be shared with stakeholders, including regulators for disclosure, compliance, and other reporting purposes

Tailored benchmarking against peers and operational support

"Today's announcement underscores Alter Domus' commitment to developing and offering the most innovative products that our clients need at a global scale," said Alex Traub, Chief Commercial Officer. "ESG has become an important part of investment philosophies for investors at every level, and we expect this trend to continue even further as ESG becomes more standardized and mainstream with alternative managers."

"We have heard from our clients globally about the need for a standardized ESG reporting framework and solution that can be integrated across all of their operations seamlessly," said Antonis Anastasiou, Managing Director of the Alter Domus Management Company S.A. "We worked to develop this solution that helps our clients not only navigate the complexities of ESG regulation, but to also provide their own investors with the types of reporting they need."

For its part, and as a growing organization with an increasingly global footprint, Alter Domus ensures that ESG factors are considered as standard practice in all strategic business planning and decision making. Further, Alter Domus is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, and aligned with The World Economic Forum (WEF) Measuring Stakeholder Capitalism; Towards Common Metrics and Consistent Reporting of Sustainable Value Creation framework.

Over the last 12 months, Alter Domus has seen increasing demand for alternative investments, particularly in Europe and the United States. Having doubled their assets under administration in that time, Alter Domus is at the forefront of delivering timely, technology-driven solutions to alternative asset managers, lenders, and asset owners globally.

About Alter Domus

Alter Domus is a leading provider of integrated solutions, serving private equity, real assets and debt capital markets sectors with more than 3,600 employees across 36 offices globally. Solely dedicated to alternatives, Alter Domus offers fund administration, corporate services, depositary services, capital administration, transfer pricing, domiciliation, management company services, loan administration, agency services, trade settlement and CLO manager services. Find out more at www.alterDomus.com.

Opimas Research: http://www.opimas.com/research/547/detail/

