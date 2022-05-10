Seasoned executive brings more than 25 years of corporate, Wall Street and business strategy experience

Jumio, the leading provider of orchestrated end-to-end identity proofing, eKYC and AML solutions, today announced the addition of Susan Walker as chief financial officer.

Walker was most recently the CFO at SaaS enterprise data loss prevention leader Digital Guardian through its recent sale to HelpSystems. Before that, she was CFO at video software firm Telestream and KYB firm Avention through its sale to Dun Bradstreet. Walker's 25 years of leadership experience includes managing a successful initial public offering (IPO), serving as CFO Americas for publicly traded Novell and extensive experience leading and managing investor relations. She holds a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School and bachelor's degrees in applied mathematics and economics from The University of California, Berkeley.

Walker's appointment is the latest development in a pivotal year for Jumio in which the company grew sales by over 140% in Q1 2022, completed its acquisition of 4Stop, welcomed Stuart Wells as chief technology officer and unveiled its new Innovation Lab in San Diego.

"Jumio is entering a new phase of growth and development and we are delighted to welcome Susan at such a critical moment in the company's evolution," said Robert Prigge, Jumio CEO. "Susan's experience in leading financial strategy in scaling technology organizations will support our high-velocity goals."

"Jumio is a leader in the identity market with well-established technology, and I see extreme value in the company's mission to eradicate online fraud," Walker said. "I am so proud to join at a time when the company is experiencing record growth and look forward to partnering with a deep bench of talented leaders and innovators."

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio's mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification, eKYC and AML platform. The Jumio KYX Platform offers a range of identity proofing and AML services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.

Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has carried out more than 500 million verifications spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

