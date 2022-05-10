GaN Systems and xFusion Announce World's First 100W/in3 Data Center Power Supply

GaN-Based PSUS Enable Data Centers To Increase Revenue And Reduce Operating Costs Carbon Footprint

NUREMBERG, GERMANY (PCIM Europe 2022) and OTTAWA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, and xFusion Digital Technologies Co., Ltd. (xFusion), a leading global provider of computing power infrastructure and services, today introduced the xFusion 3kW PSU, the world's first 100W/in3 with 80 Plus Titanium efficiency solution. This groundbreaking data center power supply is displayed in the GaN Systems booth #509 (Hall 9) at PCIM Europe 2022.

The increasing demand for more data and power combined with sustainability initiatives are driving change in the data center industry. The switch to GaN System's power transistors has demonstrated increased performance for products with power levels from 800 Watts to 6kW delivering substantial operating, financial, and environmental benefits.

Xfusion's 3kw PSU Features:

High power density at 100W/in 3

80 Plus Titanium efficiency of 96%

Compact design with dimensions of 68mm x 183mm x 40.5mm

Supports 90~264V DC voltage and 180V~300V AC voltage input, 12V output

"Customers implementing GaN Systems' power semiconductors in their PSUs are seeing a continual increase in PSU power density from 45W/in3 to 63/in3, 82/in3, and now to 100W/in3," said Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. "With these power density breakthroughs and efficiency improvements, the value proposition of GaN is undeniable, and we will see more PSU companies offering these solutions."

GaN is gaining ground in data center PSUs. With the growth of the data center sector worldwide, operators are focused on profitability and reducing their CO2 emissions. For each set of 10 racks in the data center, GaN-based PSUs can increase profits by $3 million, reduce the cost of operating a data center and CO2 emissions output by more than 100 metric tons per year. Companies designing with GaN are doubling the power density of legacy PSUs, reaching power densities up to 100W/in3 with 96+% efficiency, resulting in power supplies half the size and half the power loss compared to silicon-based power supplies.

GaN Systems is demonstrating xFusion, SoluM, and other data center PSUs as well as its EVKs and innovative thermal management solutions at PCIM Hall 9, Booth #509. Additionally, solutions for mobile device charging, industrial power, and electric vehicles will be showcased. Contact us here or reserve an appointment or meet with GaN Systems virtually at the show.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the most extensive transistors portfolio that uniquely addresses the needs of today's most demanding industries, including consumer electronics, data center servers, power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As an industry-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes it possible to design smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the transistor performance rules, GaN Systems enables power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world.

