Iselin New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Manhattan Ridge Advisors (MRA) uses Advanced Time Segmentation (ATS) strategy and their proprietary software, to manage immediate and future retirement income planning. Highly focused on clients' needs and concerns, MRA uses the ATS strategy to customize each client's portfolio to pursue their retirement income needs while addressing retirement risks. "ATS allows us to use math and science to plan for the client's income needs now and in the future," said Bernadette Strout, President of the Private Client Group of MRA. This tool can address the significant retirement risks: longevity, inflation, and market risks; during a person's lifetime.

Bernadette Strout is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), a Certified Wealth Strategist® (CWS®), member of Ed Slott's Master Elite IRA Advisors Group[1]. Bernadette is a recognized experienced professional in retirement planning and wealth management. She said there had been much research into retirement planning and portfolio construction. This research has shown that a 4% withdrawal rate for retirement income is not safe for every portfolio. MRA can align a client's portfolio to their income needs using the ATS strategy. "With the ATS strategy, clients are able to implement a detailed plan to pursue the retirement of their dreams," Bernadette added.





Bernadette Strout

MRA is a multi-award-winning wealth management organization. Its experienced advisors support numerous causes within its communities, working with charities, disadvantaged children, and senior citizens. The company focuses on using its time, skills, and resources to improve people's lives.

"Every retirement is different. Every retirement plan should be, too. My goal is to help my clients enjoy retirement, not worry about it. Our business is built on the foundation that our clients come first every day. What matters the most to our clients matters the most to us. We customize every plan to each client, and we provide each client with a personal One Portfolio Financial website," said Bernadette, President, Private Client Group of Manhattan Ridge Advisors.

