Sensedia named SaaS Company of the Year

LONDON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global connectivity and integration solutions expert, Sensedia, has been named SaaS Company of the Year at this year's Global Business Tech Awards (GBTAs) after impressing judges with its phenomenal growth and client support during the pandemic.

During 2021, the global firm enjoyed 70+% revenue growth (R$130+million), an increase in client numbers (up 45 to 160 across 30 different industries) and a jump in staff numbers (from 200 to 650).

In 2020, Sensedia, worked with Brazil's largest payment firm, Elo, to develop a QR code payment solution to distribute Covid emergency aid. The solution transacted over R$12billion, representing a 30+% growth for Elo.

Sensedia moved Brazil's leading credit/debit card processor, Cielo, developing a similar QR code system to process emergency aid payments, plus e-commerce solutions.

During 2020, Cielo reported a 45% increase in e-commerce revenue, a 1000% increase in QR code payments via Cielo Pay and a 300% increase in demand for software that delivers orders, within 24 hours, for customers without a website.

Sensedia, last year, also helped Brazil's Central Bank define regulations and design technical interfaces for its Open Banking roll-out.

Around 70 agencies and teams from around the world were shortlisted across 25 GBTA categories; each celebrating companies and technology that add tangible benefits to the customer experience, management systems, marketing & sales, information storage and data tracking.

The judges, global industry leaders and experts, commented on Sensedia's 'strong articulation of business challenges, clear objectives and targets and impressive portfolio of work challenges'.

Sensedia chief growth officer and co-founder, Marcilio Oliveira, comments: "Winning the Software as a Service award recognises our growth, innovative work and leadership in the efforts we make to help our clients operate in a more digital, open and connected world. We're delighted and proud to receive this accolade."

Sensedia has been in the industry for 15 years and its portfolio includes: an API Management Platform, Adaptive Governance, Events Hub, Service Mesh, Cloud Connectors and Strategic Professional Services' teams. Founded in 2007, the company has offices in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Lithuania, Peru, Brazil and the US. Find out more at www.sensedia.com

