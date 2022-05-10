- (PLX AI) - Pfizer to Acquire Biohaven Pharmaceuticals for $148.50 per share in cash.
- • Biohaven is maker of NURTEC ODT, an innovative dual-acting migraine therapy approved for both acute treatment and episodic prevention of migraine in adults
- • Biohaven common shareholders, including Pfizer, will also receive 0.5 of a share of New Biohaven, a new publicly traded company that will retain Biohaven's non-CGRP development stage pipeline compounds, per Biohaven common share
- • The boards of directors of both Biohaven and Pfizer have unanimously approved the transaction
- • Pfizer will pay transaction consideration totaling approximately $11.6 billion in cash
- • Pfizer will also make payments at closing to settle Biohaven's third party debt and for the redemption of all outstanding shares of Biohaven's redeemable preferred stock
PFIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de