Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti May Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference

- Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 60 Presenting Companies
- Wednesday and Thursday, May 11th-12th, 2022
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day May Micro Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 11th-12th, 2022. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
Group Presentation Schedule
**Click Co. Name for Link** Day 1 - Wednesday, May 11th (FullDay) **Click Co. Name for Link**
*All Times EDT
8:30-9:00
YATRA Online Inc (YTRA)
The Real Brokerage (REAX)
inTEST Corporation (INTT)
Hudson Global Inc. (HSON)
9:15-9:45
Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)
Bassett Furniture (BSET)
Mednow Inc. (MNOW)
Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
10:00-10:30
DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI)
CVG (CVGI)
Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)
Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)
10:45-11:15
AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT)
Zedge (ZDGE)
Acme UnitedCorporation (ACU)
Meritage Hospitality (MHGU)
11:30-12:00
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (HTCR)
Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)
VolitionRx (VNRX)
NATUZZI S.P.A. (NTZ)
12:15-12:45
Prostar Holdings (MAPS)
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)
Inspira Technologies (IINN)
Alico, Inc. (ALCO)
1:00-1:30
Altigen Communications (ATGN)
Spark Networks (LOV)
LifeMD, Inc (LFMD)
Lifetime Brands, Inc (LCUT)
1:45-2:15
Peraso Inc. (PRSO)
Pioneer PowerSolutions, Inc. (PPSI)
Kaival Brands Innovations Grp (KAVL)
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS)
2:30-3:00
Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ)
Amerigo Resources (ARREF)
Creative Media & Community Trust (CMCT)
3:15-3:45
Ideal Power (IPWR)
Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)
Vivakor (VIVK)
4:00-4:30
PopReach Corporation (POPR)
Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)
ARC Document Solutions (ARC)
1x1s Only (11th)
Hooker Furniture (HOFT)
Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. (HOFV)
Day 2 - Thursday, May 12th (HalfDay)
*All Times EDT
9:15-9:45
Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)
The Eastern Company (EML)
Growens S.p.A. (GROW)
10:00-10:30
Sonic Foundry (SOFO)
Electromed, Inc. (ELMD)
HSGovTech (fka HealthSpace Data Systems) (HS)
10:45-11:15
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)
The Marketing Alliance (MAAL)
Genie Energy (GNE)
11:30-12:00
Bit Origin Ltd. (fka China Xiangtai Food Co.) (BTOG)
BBQ Holdings, Inc. (BBQ)
DHI Group, Inc. (DHX)
12:15-12:45
POET Technologies, Inc. (POET)
Synalloy Corporation (SYNL)
Troika MediaGroup (TRKA)
Nature's Sunshine (NATR)
1x1s Only (12th)
FGI Industries (FGI)
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. (HOFV)
Hooker Furniture (HOFT)
About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.
