Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti May Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 60 Presenting Companies

Wednesday and Thursday, May 11th-12th, 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day May Micro Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 11th-12th, 2022. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

Group Presentation Schedule **Click Co. Name for Link** Day 1 - Wednesday, May 11th (FullDay) **Click Co. Name for Link** *All Times EDT 8:30-9:00 YATRA Online Inc (YTRA) The Real Brokerage (REAX) inTEST Corporation (INTT) Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) 9:15-9:45 Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) Bassett Furniture (BSET) Mednow Inc. (MNOW) Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) 10:00-10:30 DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI) CVG (CVGI) Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) 10:45-11:15 AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) Zedge (ZDGE) Acme UnitedCorporation (ACU) Meritage Hospitality (MHGU) 11:30-12:00 HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (HTCR) Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) VolitionRx (VNRX) NATUZZI S.P.A. (NTZ) 12:15-12:45 Prostar Holdings (MAPS) Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) Inspira Technologies (IINN) Alico, Inc. (ALCO) 1:00-1:30 Altigen Communications (ATGN) Spark Networks (LOV) LifeMD, Inc (LFMD) Lifetime Brands, Inc (LCUT) 1:45-2:15 Peraso Inc. (PRSO) Pioneer PowerSolutions, Inc. (PPSI) Kaival Brands Innovations Grp (KAVL) Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) 2:30-3:00 Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ) ***** Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Creative Media & Community Trust (CMCT) 3:15-3:45 ***** Ideal Power (IPWR) Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) Vivakor (VIVK) 4:00-4:30 PopReach Corporation (POPR) Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) ARC Document Solutions (ARC) *****

1x1s Only (11th) Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. (HOFV) ****

Day 2 - Thursday, May 12th (HalfDay) *All Times EDT 9:15-9:45 ***** Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) The Eastern Company (EML) Growens S.p.A. (GROW) 10:00-10:30 Sonic Foundry (SOFO) ***** Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) HSGovTech (fka HealthSpace Data Systems) (HS) 10:45-11:15 ***** Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) The Marketing Alliance (MAAL) Genie Energy (GNE) 11:30-12:00 Bit Origin Ltd. (fka China Xiangtai Food Co.) (BTOG) ***** BBQ Holdings, Inc. (BBQ) DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) 12:15-12:45 POET Technologies, Inc. (POET) Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) Troika MediaGroup (TRKA) Nature's Sunshine (NATR)

1x1s Only (12th) FGI Industries (FGI) Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. (HOFV) Hooker Furniture (HOFT) ****

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

