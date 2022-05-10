Nick Egan Times Takes Out Best Business Information Podcast at the annual Review Rumble awards for 2022

SYDNEY, NSW / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / In a year where podcasts became very controversial, with boycotts and attempting cancellations, one podcasts stood above the noise and has taken out the Review Rumble Best Business Information Podcast.

"In a crowded field, Nick Egan manages to get the most out of his interviewees without being deliberately confronting or controversial," says Review Rumble lead reviewer Connor McCloud. "These podcasts are a must for small business owners, entrepreneurs and employees who want to contribute in a more positive way to their respective businesses."

Podcasts are the fastest growing sector in the media with projections that podcast listeners will account for 20.3 per cent of all internet users worldwide or over 424 million listeners worldwide.

Nick Egan acknowledged the Review Rumble award and said that he thought the key to his success in podcasts was encouraging critical thought, discussion and action among his audience.

"I think that people are only just understanding how powerful podcasts can be and awards like Review Rumble are recognising that," Egan says. "But you have to make sure that they are done right. A voice can engage an audience much better than words on a page can. That voice fosters trust, and it is trust that eventually leads to people relating to the experiences of others."

The recipe for podcast success

Nick Egan Times has generated a lot of buzz online, with 5-star ratings and positive feedback, it is ranked in the 0.2 percent of all podcasts worldwide and has consistently been at the top of the charts for all genres and countries with specific episodes it has released.

According to Egan, the interviews on his podcast give guests international exposure. It also introduces them to a market where they may have no traction or where they must gain access through interviews.

The motivation behind its high-quality, experience-driven podcast is the explicit goal of building connections with audiences as well as serving the greater podcasting community.

"Having guests from a variety of professions on my podcast provides something for listeners to consume and contemplate," says host Nick Egan. "It gives specific enlightenment, experience, stories and information to our listeners."

With guests from a variety of fields, Nick Egan Times provides listeners with information they may not be aware of, as well as information derived from people sharing real stories.

"My podcast's heart and soul comes from its collaboration with big celebrities from various fields. It takes listeners on a sonic journey through my guests' different life stories, backgrounds, professions, niches, failures & their successes," says Egan.

Through sharing the journeys, knowledge and thought leadership of a diverse range of industry professionals, Nick Egan Times uncovers inspirational stories and practical advice, encouraging listeners to learn from experts and become the best version of themselves.

Nick Egan Times is available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , iHeart Radio and Google Podcasts .

About Nick Egan Times

The Nick Egan Times is a podcast based on interviews with a new guest each episode. This is focused on people, talking about their individual life's stories, their professions and their niches.

CONTACT:

Nick Egan

Founder

https://nickegantimes.com

nick.egan@nickegantimes.com

SOURCE: Nick Egan Times

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698603/Nick-Egan-Times-Takes-Out-Best-Business-Information-Podcast-at-the-annual-Review-Rumble-awards-for-2022