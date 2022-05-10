The CanDuit clamp by S-5! works with its other clamps and brackets to secure and support conduit for wire management of PV systems on metal rooftops.From pv magazine USA S-5!, a manufacturer of metal roof attachment solutions with non-penetrative solutions, has launched a new electrical conduit clamp for metal rooftops. The CanDuit clamp secures and supports conduit for wire management and fastens "home runs" - the electrical cable that carries power from the main circuit breaker panel to the first electrical box, plug or switch in the circuit - to metal roofs for solar PV systems, in combination ...

