Dante Labs receives grant by Italian government to pilot revolutionary CE-IVD, clinical whole genome sequencing-based Citizen Test for a G7 country, starting a new era in clinical genomics

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, is pleased to announce the Italian Ministry of Economic Development has selected Dante to develop and pilot the first fully-CE-IVD, clinically approved whole genome sequencing (WGS) test for the citizens of Italy to be named the Dante Citizen Test.



The goal of the project is to introduce clinical whole genome sequencing with clinical reports in the standard medical care of the country's hospitals and healthcare system and is the first step to introduce whole genome sequencing in the national healthcare system of a European and G7 country. The test will leverage Dante's proprietary Extensa software for reporting, interpretation and analysis of whole genome and medical data.

"Clinical whole genome sequencing will finally become a standard solution in public healthcare systems, not as a luxury for the few but as a right for every citizen, thanks to the Dante Citizen Test," said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Labs. "The effective use of whole genome sequencing in standard clinical care requires mastery at sequencing, interpretation and integration of medical information, at scale. This is what we have been doing at Dante. Now, with partnerships with forward looking governments, like Italy's, we can impact millions of patients worldwide."

The groundbreaking project will be overseen by the Dante's newly appointed European Medical Genomics Board, which is made of national and multinational world leaders in genomics, including geneticists, molecular biochemists and clinical experts in pharmacogenomics, nutrigenomics and oncogenomics, prenatal, neonatal and pediatric rare diseases.

About Dante Labs

Dante Labs is a global genomic information company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. The Company uses its platform to deliver better patient outcomes from diagnostics to therapeutics with assets including one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, proprietary software designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

