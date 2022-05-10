Freshworks Inc: Freshworks Powers KUKA with its Unified ITSM Solution Freshservice

Cutting Edge Robot Manufacturer Chooses Freshworks to Simplify and Optimise its IT Support

AUGSBURG, Germany, May 10, 2022, the German manufacturer of industrial robots and systems for factory automation is using the Freshworks suite of products to optimise its IT support function. KUKA has an annual revenue of 3.3 billion Euros and is one the world's leading suppliers of intelligent automation solutions.

"Because our old IT-support setup was not able to fulfill our requirements anymore we needed a modern update. We wanted a much more flexible tool which is easy-to-use and has smooth administration processes. With Freshservice we found exactly that. It was especially important to us that the workflows were intuitive to configure. The effortless adoption of Freshworks API support to our already existing support landscape was additionally helpful for the transformation from the old to the new setup," said Roland Krätschmar, VP Infrastructure EMEA, KUKA.

KUKA selected Freshservice to optimise the estimation of support inquiries, improve the visibility of internal metrics (key service desk KPI's), streamline the employee onboarding and offboarding process and to control the workflows.

By implementing the analytics module of Freshservice for Team Leads, KUKA will have better visibility of key service desk performance indicators, for example service level agreements and number of tickets being handled.

In addition to this KUKA plans to use the data export feature available in the Freshservice module to sync data with QlikSense, an AI based data visualization tool, for KPI visibility to the IT leadership team. The Asset Management module in Freshservice will be used to integrate with the existing tools within KUKA to give IT agents a complete 360 view over their IT landscape while handling cases.

"We are very pleased how fast Freshservice was implemented and ready to be used. Our employees now are able to eliminate repetitive tasks and manual processes, as well as drive service efficiency. The Freshworks team was an enormous help in setting up the platform and after less than nine days the application worked perfectly. We are delighted to have found such an impactful partner in Freshworks," said Roland Krätschmar, VP Infrastructure EMEA, KUKA.

"Digital Automation is increasingly important in a fully digitalized world," says Jens Leucke, General Manager DACH, Freshworks. "KUKA provides robotic technology to leading manufacturers, who rely on it being delivered to an expected standard. Freshworks therefore is the ideal partner to empower KUKA to implement improved processes through its modern and intuitive Freshservice ITSM solution."

About KUKA

KUKA is a global automation corporation with sales of around 3.3 billion euro and roughly 14,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. As one of the world's leading suppliers of intelligent automation solutions, KUKA offers customers everything they need from a single source: from robots and cells to fully automated systems and their networking in markets such as automotive, electronics, metal & plastic, consumer goods, e-commerce/retail, and healthcare.

About Freshworks

