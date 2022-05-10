Zonetail provides access to a rapidly expanding market of over 110,000 households to Fire & Flower and the Pineapple Express delivery platform

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF) ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis consumer retail and technology platform, announced today that its wholly-owned delivery and logistics subsidiary, Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ("Pineapple Express"), has entered into an agreement with Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OCTQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail") to provide cannabis delivery services to users of the Zonetail residential platforms.

Zonetail's high-rise residential platforms connect residents of condos and apartments to the amenities and services of their building through the convenience of their personal mobile device. Using Zonetail's platform, residents can access the building's community news and activity feeds, community calendar, document libraries, book building amenities, such as visitor parking or the elevator, create and track maintenance requests, and access links to pay their rent or monthly maintenance dues. It digitizes the communications between property management and the residents.

Included on the Zonetail platform is a marketplace, highlighting the businesses and services that residents are in need of. Through Zonetail's unique age-gated section, Fire & Flower cannabis stores will now be the exclusive provider of cannabis to users of the platform and deliveries will be fulfilled through Pineapple Express to households across Canada and in the U.S. where it is legal to do so.

As the hotel industry continues to rebound from the effects of COVID, Zonetail's expected relaunch of its hotel and travel platform is also planned to include Fire and Flower and Pineapple Express to provide cannabis delivery directly to hotel guests.

"Building our base of monthly active users is core to advancing our vision of Deliver Cannabis to the World. The Zonetail agreement is an innovative way to access cannabis consumers in major urban centers and those that are travelling to jurisdictions where legal recreational cannabis is available," shared Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower. "We look forward to building this partnership and focused growth on digitally-engaged consumers."

"Pineapple Express is the leader in cannabis delivery and we are excited to offer cannabis delivery to the highly engaged users of our platform," shared Mark Holmes, Chief Executive Officer of Zonetail. "Working with Fire & Flower and Pineapple Express was a natural choice for Zonetail, given the scale of their retail distribution network and ability to rapidly deliver cannabis directly to consumers doors."

Deliveries will begin in the Greater Toronto Area in the coming weeks and users of the Zonetail platform will be notified of the availability of the delivery service at the Company's earliest opportunity.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading, technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer with more than 100 corporate-owned stores in its network. The Company leverages its wholly-owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre, to continually advance its proprietary retail operations model while also providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams. Fire & Flower guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the Hifyre digital retail and analytics platform empowers retailers to optimize their connections with consumers. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the technology, logistics, cannabis and retail industries.

Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (owner of Circle K convenience stores), the Company has set its sights on global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge and is poised to expand into the United States when permitted through its strategic licensing agreement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings upon the occurrence of certain changes to the cannabis regulatory regime.

Fire & Flower is a multi-banner cannabis retail operator that owns and operates the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and Hotbox brands. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc. and Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp., licensed cannabis retailers that own and operate cannabis retail stores in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and the Yukon territory.

To learn more about Fire & Flower, visit https://www.fireandflower.com.

For More Information Contact:

Investor Relations

investorrelations@fireandflower.com

1-833-680-4948

Media Relations

media@fireandflower.com

780-784-8859

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform and market network that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities and services . Our Mission is to provide a state-of-the-art mobile platform that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services. And our Vision is to build a critical mass of users in the hard-to-reach, high rise residential vertical, through a unique mobile market network model - providing vital information, products, and services at the tap of a screen. We are the search engine to optimize you home.

Zonetail also has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hotels in the world representing approximately 35,000 hotels and 65% of the U.S. hotel market. The Company expects to relaunch its hotel vertical when market conditions within the hotel industry have rebounded after COVID.

To learn more about Zonetail, visit https://www.zonetail.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Holmes, President and CEO, Zonetail Inc.

T: (416) 994-5399 E: mark@zonetail.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Fire & Flower at the date the statements are made based on information then available to the Fire & Flower. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown, variables, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Fire & Flower, which may cause Fire & Flower's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: regulatory and other approvals or consents; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives and political and social uncertainties.

No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 26, 2022 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123394