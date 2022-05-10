Oncoinvent AS, a clinical stage company advancing a pipeline of radiopharmaceutical products across a variety of solid cancers, today announced that members of management will present at the Guggenheim Radiopharmaceuticals Day on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in New York, NY.

Details are as follows:

Company panel discussion together with Point Biopharma, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Aktis Oncology and Curie Therapeutics on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Fireside chat with Charles Zhu, Vice President Guggenheim Securities LLC on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

About Oncoinvent

Oncoinvent AS is a clinical stage company developing innovative radiopharmaceutical technology that delivers precise, alpha-emitting particles across solid cancers. By leveraging internal manufacturing and supply chain capabilities to enable a clinical supply of radioisotopes, the company is advancing a pipeline of novel products that use alpha particles, a higher Linear Energy Transfer (LET) form of radiation, that can potentially eradicate cancer cells. Oncoinvent's lead candidate, Radspherin, is designed for treatment of metastatic cancers in body cavities, and its versatility allows it to be deployed for the treatment of a variety of cancer indications. Radspherin is in two ongoing Phase 1 studies to treat peritoneal carcinomatosis from both ovarian cancer and colorectal cancer.

Contacts:

Jan A. Alfheim, Chief Executive Officer

Cell: +47 46 44 00 45

Email: alfheim@oncoinvent.com

IR enquiries:

Courtney Turiano, Stern Investor Relations

Email: Courtney.Turiano@sternir.com