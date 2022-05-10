Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Galaxy management to develop and implement a comprehensive investor relations strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how Galaxy is working hand-in-hand with educators to help them evolve how teaching and learning happens in their 21st century classrooms, a new approach leveraging digital content, learning data, and one-of-a-kind technologies to create a uniquely immersive and interactive experience.

Brooks Hamilton, Director at MZ North America, will advise Galaxy in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ North America, commented: "Galaxy's products are primarily sold into the rapidly evolving K-12 education market, which is in the early stages of a major technology turnover as schools and educators move toward technology solutions. The global education technology market is a high growth market, and at the federal level, the current administration's fiscal year 2023 request includes $88.3 billion for the Department of Education, an increase of 16% above the 2022 level. This commitment will provide schools additional funding for in-classroom technology solutions. We believe education will follow larger technology trends spurred by the pandemic and increasingly shift toward solutions that incorporate such as the communication devices and in-class touchscreens that Galaxy offers."

"Galaxy has reached an important inflection point with accelerating revenue growth and a robust pipeline," said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy. "We recently launched a direct-to-consumer e-commerce website that will further broaden and diversify our customer reach outside of traditional education sales as we continue to expand our footprint and reseller network. Operationally, we are focused on reducing our operating cost structure and recently passed the milestone of achieving positive shareholder equity. We look forward to working with Brooks and the team at MZ Group to communicate our vision for long-term growth to the broader investment community as we work to build sustainable value for our shareholders."

For more information on Galaxy, please visit the Company's website at www.galaxynext.us. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to GAXY@mzgroup.us or call Brooks Hamilton at 949-546-6326.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ provides innovative, customized services to domestic and multinational private and public companies across all industries through a unique, fully-integrated "one-stop-shop" approach. By delivering a comprehensive suite of products and services through one point of contact, MZ offers services to all relevant markets geared to helping our clients build a sustainable public brand. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation ( OTCQB:GAXY ) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

