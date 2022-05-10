The top-performing solar farm in Australia in April was Genex Power's Kidston project in Queensland, according to Rystad Energy Analyst Dave Dixon, who noted that total generation from solar and wind assets in Australia grew by 23% year on year.From pv magazine Australia Rystad Energy has named the top-performing solar farms in April, with Western Australia's Greenough River 1 and Merredin arrays coming in second and third behind Queensland's 50 MW Kidston project. The AC capacity factor at Kidston, which is owned by Genex Power, increased by 26.4% compared to last year. The Kidston Solar One ...

