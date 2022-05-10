Digitech Systems: Ending Cluttered Digital Desktops and File Sorting for Millions Worldwide

One Step Scan, Store, and Secure Business Process Automation Tool Released for Free by Digitech Systems

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Digitech Systems announced today a free technology that automatically sweeps electronic files from network directories, digital desktops, and scanners into the company's Enterprise Content Management software (ECM), PaperVision® Enterprise , and cloud-based content services ImageSilo® and PaperVision®.com .

A meaningful step in relieving office workers of busywork, the free PaperVision® Folder Monitor tool eliminates the need to manually store and secure documents that may otherwise accumulate. As an automated service, cybersecurity and information access settings are instantly applied to each uploaded file, helping companies streamline and simplify data security .

"Even the most sophisticated digital transformation initiative will fail if it isn't easy to embrace for the knowledge workers tasked with undertaking it," said Jamie Bsales, Principal Analyst for Smart Workplace Solutions at Keypoint Intelligence. "PaperVision®Folder Monitor automates the first step of any workflow reliant on document capture-finding the documents wherever they might reside and incorporating them into the system. Folder Monitor lets users work in a way that is already familiar to them."

PaperVision Folder Monitor also works with virtually any scanner, including those from Epson and Contex . Automatically indexing and uploading documents to the ECM eliminates manual steps for workers, making it easier to manage and secure information. In addition, it becomes simpler and faster to use records in automated processes or while collaborating from different locations or working from home .

"With more people working remotely than ever before, businesses are struggling to keep information secure. Vistage reports that 86% of companies were subject to a successful cyberattack in 2021. [1] It's critical that organizations consistently apply data security the moment records are created, and PaperVision Folder Monitor makes it automatic. Every document gets locked down in the information management system-whether it comes from a scanner, a copier, a network directory, or an individual desktop," said HK Bain, CEO of Digitech Systems.

About Digitech Systems, LLC

Digitech Systems is the most trusted choice for intelligent information management and business process automation. Preferred by thousands of businesses worldwide from global conglomerates to Main Street, teams count on Digitech Systems to pave the path to more meaningful work by transforming how they handle digital files, processes, documents and more.

Celebrated by industry analysts and insiders for creating the best enterprise content management and workflow solutions on the market, Digitech Systems has an unsurpassed legacy of accelerating business performance by streamlining digital processes for organizations of any size with the PaperVision ® and ImageSilo ® brands. For decades Digitech Systems' technologies have kept their customers on the knowledge management leading edge. To learn more about Digitech Systems and their award-winning suite of information management, workflow, electronic forms, and robotic process automation technologies, visit www.digitechsystems.com .

[1] Emmer, Marc. (2021, Dec 9). Trends Facing Business in 2022 and Beyond, Vistage. Retrieved from: https://www.vistage.com/research-center/business-financials/economic-trends/20211209-trends-facing-business-in-2022-and-beyond/?ls=Email&lsd=Member+LTN2+December+Blog&cp=ltn+member&ecid=CVSTG000006446190&utm_campaign=2021-12-14-LTN2-Member-Econ&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua

SOURCE: Digitech Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/700748/Ending-Cluttered-Digital-Desktops-and-File-Sorting-for-Millions-Worldwide