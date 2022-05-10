Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Know Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN) ("the Company"), a company that is transforming non-invasive medical diagnostics. The company's proprietary technology, Bio-RFID, uses radio frequency spectroscopy to capture the unique molecular signatures of analytes, such as glucose, in the bloodstream. Chairman of the Company, Ron Erickson, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Know Labs has developed proprietary, patented sensor technology, which allows us to non-invasively ascertain the presence of molecules in the human body with a first focus on glucose," shared Erickson. "We intend to initiate the FDA clearance process this year or next year for the device that will provide non-invasive, continuous blood glucose levels."

"What makes Know Labs, Inc. so special?", asked Jolly. "We are a first in terms of non-invasively ascertaining blood glucose levels, and we intend to be the first to market doing that," said Erickson, noting the immense market for this technology. "In the United States alone, 15 million people prick their finger everyday with each finger stick costing $1," he explained, adding that people managing diabetes often need to check blood glucose levels 3 to 4 times per day. "We do want to come to market with a product that is very economically competitive."

"How does the device operate?", asked Jolly. "We have two products in the pipeline," said Erickson. "The first product is called the KnowU, and it is about the size of your smartphone," he shared. "It will connect via Bluetooth to your smartphone to periodically check blood glucose levels," said Erickson. "All you have to do is put your palm on it, and there is a very good representation of this on our website."

"The second product is called the UBand," he continued. "This is a smaller wearable product, which goes on your wrist," said Erickson. "This is a continuous glucose monitor that will connect via Bluetooth to your smartphone."

"Could you bring us up-to-speed on human trials and IRB approval?", asked Jolly. "The IRB stands for Institutional Review Board," explained Erickson. "When you're doing a serious trial, you want to make sure that you have third-party approval," he said, adding that the Company recently received approval for their trial. "This is going to be a study with 200 individuals using our technology," said Erickson. "We hope late this year to be in front of the FDA for what is called a pre-submission meeting," he shared. "Before we go to the FDA, we want to have evidence that what we have really is significant, makes a difference, and that it works," said Erickson. "This test will prepare the way with credibility."

"What can listeners and shareholders expect in 2022?", asked Jolly. "We can expect results coming from the 200 person study," said Erickson. "The team working in our lab is going to be working on analyzing other molecules that are important to human life and health, because it is important to know that our device is a platform," he shared. "We have a list of over 100 potential molecules that relate to human health and wellness."

"What we intend is that this is a device that can revolutionize diagnostics in a non-invasive way, and have a big connection into remote medicine, telemedicine, and a person's ability to monitor their own health and wellness," continued Erickson.

"What kind of patents do you have on this technology?", asked Jolly. "Right now we have around 80 patents filed and pending," said Erickson. "We try to make very smart, strategic decisions about where to file both offensively and defensively," he added. "We take the IP very seriously, and you can expect more patents to be filed and issued this year."

To close the interview, Erickson encouraged listeners and shareholders to learn more about the Company and keep up-to-date on their current and upcoming projects as they continue to advance their portfolio.

About Know Labs, Inc.

Know Labs, Inc. is a public company whose shares trade under the stock symbol "KNWN." The Company's technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a unique molecular signature. The Company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into a variety of wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors. This patented and patent-pending technology makes it possible to effectively identify and monitor analyses that could only previously be performed by invasive and/or expensive and time-consuming lab-based tests. The first application of our Bio-RFID technology will be in a product marketed as a glucose monitor. It will provide the user with real-time information on their blood glucose levels. This product will require U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval prior to its introduction to the market.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Know Labs, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) performance of products. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "likely," "forecast," "probable," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Know Labs, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, Forms 10-Q and 8-K, and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at www.knowlabs.co. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

