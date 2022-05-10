Centamin PLC Announces Results of the AGM

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Centamin ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE) announces that, at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, 10 May 2022, all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were put to the AGM on a poll and were passed with the requisite majority. The full results are detailed in the table below.
The Company's issued share capital eligible to be voted at the AGM was 1,156,450,695 ordinary shares and approximately 66% of the Company's issued share capital were voted at the AGM.
VOTES
FOR[1]
%
VOTES
AGAINST
%
VOTES
WITHHELD[2]
Ordinary Resolution 1
Adopt the annual accounts, strategic and governance reports and auditor's report on the accounts
757,176,021
100.00%
14,158
0.00%
10,192,572
Ordinary Resolution 2
Declare a final dividend of 5 US cents (US$0.05) per ordinary share
767,228,879
100.00%
9,286
0.00%
144,286
Ordinary Resolution 3.1
Approval of the Directors' remuneration report
745,341,893
97.16%
21,809,088
2.84%
231,470
Ordinary Resolution 3.2
Approval of Directors' remuneration policy
735,236,754
95.84%
31,894,529
4.16%
251,168
Ordinary Resolution 3.3
Approval of the rules of the Centamin Incentive Plan
743,604,217
96.93%
23,564,528
3.07%
213,706
Ordinary Resolution 4.1
Re-election of James Rutherford
741,597,436
96.98%
23,104,887
3.02%
2,680,128
Ordinary Resolution 4.2
Re-election of Martin Horgan
761,265,789
99.24%
5,868,441
0.76%
248,221
Ordinary Resolution 4.3
Re-election of Ross Jerrard
760,749,191
99.17%
6,388,032
0.83%
245,228
Ordinary Resolution 4.4
Re-election of Dr Sally Eyre
719,804,178
93.82%
47,376,183
6.18%
202,090
Ordinary Resolution 4.5
Re-election of Mark Bankes
759,430,275
99.00%
7,684,448
1.00%
267,728
Ordinary Resolution 4.6
Re-election of Dr Ibrahim Fawzy
739,244,668
96.36%
27,925,863
3.64%
211,920
Ordinary Resolution 4.7
Re-election of Marna Cloete
708,459,235
92.35%
58,723,989
7.65%
199,227
Ordinary Resolution 4.8
Re-election of Dr Catharine Farrow
721,859,308
95.25%
35,963,033
4.75%
9,560,110
Ordinary Resolution 4.9
Re-election of Hendrik Faul
742,065,681
96.73%
25,071,542
3.27%
245,228
Ordinary Resolution 5.1
Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (auditor)
756,724,026
98.67%
10,192,401
1.33%
166,024
Ordinary Resolution 5.2
Authorise the Directors to agree the auditor's remuneration
767,019,571
99.98%
175,766
0.02%
187,114
Ordinary Resolution 6
Authority to allot relevant securities
744,618,502
97.06%
22,546,913
2.94%
217,036
Special Resolution 7.1
Disapplication of pre-emption rights
762,696,800
99.80%
1,559,380
0.20%
3,125,271
Special Resolution 7.2
Further disapplication of pre-emption rights
752,305,758
98.44%
11,946,373
1.56%
3,130,320
Special Resolution 8
Market purchase of ordinary shares
757,153,122
98.73%
9,774,773
1.27%
453,956
In accordance with LR 9.6.2R, a copy of the results of the AGM, along with a copy of resolutions passed other than those concerning ordinary business at the AGM, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The scrutineers of the poll were Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited. The full text of each of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM, a copy of which is available on the Centamin website at www.centamin.com.
