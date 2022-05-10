Health Care Administrators Association Announces Keynotes and General Session Speakers for TPA Summit 2022

In-person event to feature powerful keynote speakers and educational sessions for third-party benefit administrators and self-funded organizations

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / The Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA), a leader in education, networking, resources and advocacy for the self-funding industry, today announced the keynote and general session speaker lineup for its TPA Summit 2022, to be held in St. Louis on July 18-20, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch. This three-day event will gather hundreds of current and future third-party benefit administrator leaders for a series of focused educational sessions across the theme of "Gateway to the Future."

"Our association is especially thankful we're able to gather together in-person again for this important industry event after being virtual for two years," said HCAA Chief Executive Officer Carol Berry, CSFS. "We're committed to looking ahead and helping our membership and the self-funding industry as a whole realize its greatest potential in this time of change. The lineup of inspirational speakers and thought-provoking sessions is one all attendees will enjoy. We can't wait to see everyone in St. Louis!"

Kicking off day 1 of TPA Summit 2022, Lee Lewis, chief strategy officer and GM medical solutions for the Health Transformation Alliance, will deliver the keynote session, "Transformative TPAs," where he will explore how the conventional approaches of health care have failed to deliver, and in this time of a resignation crisis and health care at the epicenter of both the pandemic and burnout, TPAs have the ability to drive true value, as well as save lives and millions of client dollars.

Day 2 will feature the keynote session, "DoTheImpossible:Resilience," where Jason Michaels, professional speaker, best-selling author and international award-winning entertainer will deliver a powerful program on building resilience and how to better overcome the challenges of life and business to thrive during these uncertain times.

Day 3 will begin with the keynote session, "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - And How to Think Deeply Again," from Johann Hari, New York Times best-selling author, Ted-talk speaker, executive producer of and Oscar-nominated film, The United States vs. Billie Holiday and documentary series.

Additionally, HCAA's TPA Summit 2022 will feature a number of networking sessions and receptions along with an exceptional lineup of industry leaders covering the following general topics:

Operationally Navigating the Challenging Legal Landscape while Continually Improving Service to your Clients (Part II) - Michelle Bounce, COO, JP Farley Corporation; Jeff Walter, president, Professional Benefit Administrators, Inc. and John Barlament, employee benefits attorney, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren

Michelle Bounce, COO, JP Farley Corporation; Jeff Walter, president, Professional Benefit Administrators, Inc. and John Barlament, employee benefits attorney, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren HCAA's Sports Center - A Lightning Round of Questions Asked of Brokers and Plan Sponsors - Bryce Heinbaugh, CEO and managing partner, IEN Risk Management Consultants; Desmond Joiner, partner, HEALTHONE80; Rob Durham, president, HKM Direct Market Communications; and Scott Fenn, senior vice president of clinical integration and strategy, Infirmary Health; moderated by Caryn Rasnick, vice president of operations, 90 Degree Benefits - Florida

Bryce Heinbaugh, CEO and managing partner, IEN Risk Management Consultants; Desmond Joiner, partner, HEALTHONE80; Rob Durham, president, HKM Direct Market Communications; and Scott Fenn, senior vice president of clinical integration and strategy, Infirmary Health; moderated by Caryn Rasnick, vice president of operations, 90 Degree Benefits - Florida Be Invincible - Your Gateway to the Future - Vince Papale, motivational speaker, former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and inspiration for the film, Invincible

Vince Papale, motivational speaker, former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and inspiration for the film, Mission vs. Margin - Lawrence Thompson, chief revenue and strategy officer, AMPS

Lawrence Thompson, chief revenue and strategy officer, AMPS The Road to Advocacy Begins with Technology - Michelle Bounce, COO, JP Farley Corporation; Eric Schulman, director of business development, 90 Degree Benefits-Houston and Terri Raimondi, senior vice president of business development and marketing, Benefit Management LLC moderated by Ramesh Kumar, co-founder and CEO, zakipoint Health

Michelle Bounce, COO, JP Farley Corporation; Eric Schulman, director of business development, 90 Degree Benefits-Houston and Terri Raimondi, senior vice president of business development and marketing, Benefit Management LLC moderated by Ramesh Kumar, co-founder and CEO, zakipoint Health What is Value Based Health Care? - Steve Rasnick, president, 90 Degree Benefits - Florida

- Steve Rasnick, president, 90 Degree Benefits - Florida You Give Members All the Tools - Why Aren't They Using Them? - Dr. Joe Hodges, DBA, CEO/chief disruption officer, CareValet and Brett Lee, chief technology officer, CareValet

Dr. Joe Hodges, DBA, CEO/chief disruption officer, CareValet and Brett Lee, chief technology officer, CareValet Not Your Momma's EAP - Paul Kowalski, VP of TPA/reseller sales, Teladoc Health; Jerry Jarvis, VP of commercial sales, SilverCloud Health and Kellie Jax, regional vice president of employer sales, Magellan Healthcare

All HCAA members, as well as non-member TPAs, are invited to attend the TPA Summit 2022. Early-bird registration discounts are available through May 13, 2022. For more information on registration, or to view the full schedule of session descriptions and speaker bios, visit the HCAA website.

About HCAA

The HCAA is the premier nonprofit trade association elevating third-party administrators (TPAs) and other stakeholders from across the self-funding industry. Throughout our 40-year history, we've remained committed to improving the quality, sustainability, and value of this essential sector on behalf of our members, while forging a path for tomorrow's health care benefit administrators.

Visit www.hcaa.org or connect with us at @HCAAinfo, HCAA LinkedIn or HCAA YouTube for more information.

