Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA Hires Vice President of Sales to Maximize the Availability of Exceptional Scope-Based Medical Devices

Scott VanderMeer Adds to the Company's Experienced Team to Scale Global Sales Operations

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Micro-Tech Endoscopy, a global medtech company that develops and supplies diagnostic and therapeutic devices in the gastroenterology space, has appointed Scott VanderMeer as its U.S. Vice President of Sales.

Scott VanderMeer

VanderMeer joins the patient-centric and experienced Micro-Tech leadership team to maximize the company's global growth trajectory. Micro-Tech currently serves the American, European, Latin American, Asian and Canadian markets and has brought over 34 products to market since 2020. From 2020 to 2021, Micro-Tech notably saw 50% YOY growth in the U.S.

This increase in growth, despite the challenges brought on by COVID-19, can be attributed to the company's ability to design, develop, and deploy superior tools that improve the effectiveness, safety, and potential of scope-based care. Micro-Tech collaborates closely with physicians to deliver devices that meet existing needs, pushing the boundaries on the types of procedures that can be performed in a more minimally invasive and cost-effective manner.

"It's exciting to join a team with such disruptive momentum," VanderMeer said. "Micro-Tech's commitment to improving the patient experience, offering a hassle-free medical device purchasing experience, and enabling providers to sustain their margins is a win-win situation for the provider and the patient."

VanderMeer comes to Micro-Tech from Clarius Mobile Health, where he led global sales strategy and annual operating plan execution to double the size of the sales organization, resulting in revenue growth from $6M to $24M in FY21. Previously, he served multiple positions at Verathon Medical over 15 years, culminating in the role of Vice President, U.S. Sales & Commercial Operations. In his role at Verathon, Scott scaled the U.S. organization to deliver 46% growth, $190M in revenue, and successfully commercialized 7 new class I and II medical products.

"Scott is a results-driven leader in the medical device industry, bringing extensive experience scaling teams to meet the demands of our value innovation culture," said Micro-Tech USA President Chris Li. "Scott's ability to make our technology available for use in more procedures globally has the power to give more patients the greatest chance of a positive outcome. Together we can positively impact patient health at an unprecedented rate."

For more information about Micro-Tech Endoscopy and its products, visit mtendoscopy.com.

About Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA

Since 2000, Micro-Tech Endoscopy has been focused on creating top-quality products for endoscopic diagnosis, and therapeutic medical devices that allow physicians to provide the highest level of care. By partnering with doctors dedicated to innovation, Micro-Tech is committed to bringing better devices to market, with unparalleled speed, at an economical price, and without the burden of contracts. Micro-Tech does not compromise on quality and does not believe customers should either.

Micro-Tech Endoscopy has operations in America, Asia, and Europe and leverages this global reach to rapidly commercialize and refine the products it brings to its clinician partners. Micro-Tech's team has a wealth of experience in the field and in-depth understanding of both product and use cases.

With the health care industry transforming rapidly, Micro-Tech Endoscopy is dedicated to setting the pace as a disruptor. Micro-Tech is more than a medical technology company, it is building a community of healthcare innovators and making health care more value-driven.

Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA, Inc.

Stephanie Reynolds / Emmie McMinn

stephanie.reynolds@trailrunnerint.com

emmie.mcminn@trailrunnerint.com

SOURCE: Micro-Tech Endoscopy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/700706/Micro-Tech-Endoscopy-USA-Hires-Vice-President-of-Sales-to-Maximize-the-Availability-of-Exceptional-Scope-Based-Medical-Devices